Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Says Family Was Evacuated During ‘Terrifying’ Fire

Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr says that his family was evacuated during the “terrifying” wildfire that raged through Pacific Palisades.

Kerr made the comments during the after-game press conference on January 7 after the Warriors lost to the Heat, according to video posted to YouTube by NBC Sports Bay Area.

“I want to send my thoughts and condolences to everybody in Los Angeles dealing with the fires,” Kerr said to reporters. “My mom lives in Pacific Palisades. She had to evacuate.” He added, “Everything I’m seeing and reading, it’s just terrifying what’s happening down there.”

Steve Kerr Says a Member of the Golden State Warriors’ Staff Lost His Family Home

Although his mom was evacuated, Kerr did not reveal what happened to her home. But he said a member of the Warriors staff named Everett Dayton also had affected family members.

“Everett Dayton on our staff, he grew up in Pacific Palisades. From what I gather, his family home is lost.” According to CNN, Dayton is a video assistant for the team.

Added Kerr, “I just want to send thoughts to everyone who is going through the devastation of the fire. Obviously the game is secondary to that and many things in life. Perspective is important.”

According to the Associated Press, Kerr’s mother, Ann, is 90 years old.

According to The New Yorker, Kerr’s mom is “the longtime manager of the Fulbright Scholar Enrichment Program at U.C.L.A.”

In 1984, Kerr’s dad, Malcolm Kerr, “was assassinated by members of Islamic Jihad, a precursor of Hezbollah, outside his office at the American University of Beirut, where he was president,” The New Yorker reported.

Los Angeles Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick’s Family Members Were Also Evacuated, a Report Says

JJ Redick, the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, said his family members were among those evacuated as well, according to CNN.

“I just want to acknowledge and send thoughts and prayers to everyone in the Palisades right now,” Redick said, according to CNN. “It’s where I live, my family and my wife’s family, my wife’s twin sister, they’ve evacuated.”

“I know that a lot of people are freaking out right now, including my family. From the sound of things, with the winds coming tonight, I know a lot of people are scared,” he added, according to CNN.

According to People Magazine, Redick is married to wife Chelsea. They started dating in 2006 and married four years later. They have two sons together named Knox and Kai, according to People.

Redick has expressed love for his wife on social media. “Celebrating 10 years of marriage today. Happy Anniversary, Chelsea. The last ten years have been the best of my life. Thanks for your love, your friendship, and for being the best mom to Knox and Kai. Cheers to many more decades. 🎉” he wrote in 2020.

Others in the sports world also weighed in on the devastating California fire.

“Our hearts are with those affected by the Palisades wildfires and the first responders protecting our community. Be safe. 💙💛” the Los Angeles Rams wrote on X.