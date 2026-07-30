Steve Kerr Gets Brutally Honest Regarding Golden State Warriors’ Pursuit of LeBron James

In the weeks leading up to LeBron James‘ decision to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers in NBA free agency, it seemed like the Golden State Warriors had a good shot of potentially landing The King.

The Warriors were frequently mentioned as a top potential landing spot for James, and they were even considered a favorite to land him at times according to some prediction markets.

Ultimately though, James opted against joining the team that he competed against in the NBA Finals in four consecutive seasons from 2015 to 2018 in favor of heading to the City of Brotherly Love.

Steve Kerr Never Thought Warriors Were Truly in the Running for LeBron James

While it may have seemed like the Warriors were a finalist to land LeBron, head coach Steve Kerr wasn’t so sure. Kerr revealed that he never viewed the possibility of James joining Golden State as serious, despite all of the reports to the contrary.

“I didn’t even think we were realistically in the running for LeBron,” Kerr said, via ESPN. “It’s just that everyone kept saying we were. It never seemed serious to me despite all the reports.”

Kerr was ultimately proven correct, as James spurned the Warriors in favor of Philly.

Why LeBron James Didn’t Sign with Golden State Warriors

We may never know the exact thought process that went into James’ decision to sign with the Sixers instead of the Warriors, but Draymond Green thinks he knows why James opted against joining Golden State.

Basically, Green thinks that the backlash James would have received for signing with his former rival would have soured the experience.

“He’s gonna get crushed if he comes to the Warriors,” Green said. “We live in a miserable a—s world where people just want to find anything to tear someone’s legacy down, and this, for sure, had he come to the Warriors, would have been something that everyone would have tried to use to tear his legacy down.”

Green could be correct here. James is very cognizant of his legacy and how he’s viewed, and he was likely aware that joining the Warriors could potentially damage that. Meanwhile in Philly, he has an opportunity to bolster his legacy by potentially leading the championship-starved 76ers on a deep playoff run.