Steve Kerr Gets Brutally Honest Regarding Return to Golden State Warriors

When it comes to his return to the Golden State Warriors, Steve Kerr is being honest with himself.

Kerr has four NBA championships to his name as a head coach in Golden State, but the Warriors have missed the playoffs in two of the last three seasons. Moving forward, Kerr knows he needs to be better.

Steve Kerr Says he Has to ‘Be Better” Upon Return to Warriors

During his first media availability since agreeing to a multi-year deal to remain as the head coach in Golden State, Kerr acknowledged as much, saying that he has to “tighten up” moving forward.

“I know I have to be better. I didn’t have a great coaching year. … We got a little too loose. Literally loose with the ball. But because of our age, because of our injuries, we spent a lot of time resting. So I’ve got to tighten the ship up next year,” Kerr said.

“… I think I really, frankly, gave everyone too much leeway this year. It just felt like we were constantly resting everybody and just trying to survive to the next game and have enough healthy bodies. … I think we lost some of our discipline, and we got a little loose. And that’s my job.”

In order to “tighten up,” as Kerr put it, he thinks he and the Warriors need to get back to basics.

“I think it looks like recommitting to our values and our process,” Kerr said. “I think the last couple of years, frankly, have been difficult with the age, the collective age, of our team, the injuries. I think we had, like, six guys this year who either couldn’t play back-to-backs or were on minutes restrictions — often at the same time.”

Steve Kerr is Committed to Player Development

In general, the Warriors have to commit to getting younger. They have the 11th overall pick in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft, and though they could try to flip that pick to bring in an established veteran to pair with Steph Curry, Kerr is committed to developing the pick if not.

“I’ve talked to Mike [Dunleavy]. I don’t know the draft, but he feels really strongly we’re going to get a good player,” Kerr said. “It could be a 19-year-old and it could be someone older. … That guy has to play. He’s got to earn it. But we’re committed to the development of our young players.”

The brief honeymoon period that followed Kerr’s decision to remain with the Warriors is over. Now, the full focus of the organization is on improving the roster over the offseason.