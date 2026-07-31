Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Makes Yaxel Lendeborg Statement Ahead of New Season

After months of speculation about his future, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr signed a new two-year contract to stay in the Bay Area.

Kerr has been in charge of the Warriors since 2014. He has led the franchise to six NBA Finals appearances. They won four championships in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022.

However, the Warriors enter the 2026-27 season at a crossroad. They are not viewed as contenders after not making enough changes to their 37-win roster from last season.

One of the few bright spots in Golden State’s offseason was rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, who won the 2026 NBA Summer League MVP after leading the Warriors to the title in Las Vegas.

Steve Kerr on Yaxel Lendeborg

Speaking to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, Steve Kerr opened up about the possible opportunities for Yaxel Lendeborg as a rookie.

With the Golden State Warriors expected to be without Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody for the majority of next season, Lendeborg will get plenty of opportunity to play.

“He has a really good natural feel, and we have a direct need for him here,” Kerr said. “I can’t imagine a better situation for him. He’s going to have veteran leadership and a lot of playing time and a lot of coaching. And he embraces the coaching aspect of it.” “We’re in a position now where we can be thinking of development and not just for Yaxel, but for our whole group.”

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Kerr also acknowledged that the Warriors aren’t going to compete for a championship next season. However, he wants the franchise to be at least competitive, especially with Steph Curry and Draymond Green still on the roster.

Curry is entering the final year of his current contract, while Green just signed a one-year deal.

Warriors This Offseason

In addition to drafting Yaxel Lendeborg 11th overall, the Golden State Warriors brought back a trio of veterans to new contracts: Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis and De’Anthony Melton.

The Warriors also re-signed Draymond Green as mentioned above, while Steph Curry is expected to negotiate a new contract in August, as per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“I fully expect there to be contract extension talks when he’s eligible,” Charania said, via RealGM. “I believe it’s in late August that they’re going to discuss an extension, whether it’s a one-year or two-year extension that he’s eligible for.” “I’ve not sensed any feel that he wants to leave Golden State. And if he is going to stay in Golden State, which I fully expect, then you’re going to have to deal with the lumps that come with it.”

As for departures, the Warriors have lost Quinten Post to the Memphis Grizzlies and Pat Spencer to the Phoenix Suns so far. They replaced Post by signing Charles Bassey. They still have to make a decision on other free agents, such as Gary Payton II and Seth Curry.