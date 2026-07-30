Steve Kerr Reveals Why Warriors Never Went All-In for LeBron James, Anthony Davis

The Golden State Warriors were interested in LeBron James. What they were not willing to do was mortgage the franchise’s future for a chance that never came with a guarantee.

Steve Kerr made that distinction clear while discussing the organization’s long-term approach with ESPN’s Anthony Slater.

“You have to understand your place in the league and where everybody else is and what the future looks like,” Kerr told ESPN. “Mike is really smart and prudent. He understands the landscape. Joe’s in agreement on that. We’re all pretty much really on the same page in terms of just being wise. … [Sometimes] not making a move can be the best thing to do for your future. And you keep stacking up good moves and eventually you pounce when you’re ready.”

That restraint may have cost Golden State a realistic shot at James, who ultimately chose the Philadelphia 76ers. But inside the Warriors’ building, the decision was less about fear and more about price.

Golden State is still trying to win around Stephen Curry. It also appears determined not to leave the cupboard bare when his era ends.

Warriors Protected Their Draft Capital Before LeBron Decision

One of the clearest examples came before the NBA draft.

According to Slater, the Boston Celtics contacted Golden State while exploring a Jaylen Brown trade. Boston wanted four first-round picks and another first-round swap as it looked to strengthen its own pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who ultimately landed in Miami.

The Warriors did not seriously engage.

At that point, Golden State had not yet selected Yaxel Lendeborg. The franchise was protecting the No. 11 pick itself, believing it could land a player capable of helping immediately.

Its top target was Brayden Burries, the highest-rated prospect on the Warriors’ draft board. Milwaukee selected him at No. 10, forcing Golden State to pivot one pick later.

That pivot became Lendeborg.

The 24-year-old entered the league as one of the draft’s most NBA-ready prospects after leading Michigan to the national championship and earning Big Ten Player of the Year honors. He reinforced that reputation almost immediately, winning NBA Summer League MVP while leading the Warriors to the Las Vegas title.

The sequence illustrated why Golden State valued the pick beyond its theoretical trade value. The Warriors believed they could add an immediate contributor without sacrificing another chunk of the post-Curry future.

Boston eventually sent Brown to Philadelphia for Paul George and two first-round picks. Former Warriors general manager Bob Myers, now president of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, the ownership group that controls the 76ers, played an influential role.

Brown’s arrival helped transform Philadelphia into a more attractive destination for James.

Golden State kept looking for a path, but never received a firm commitment.

League sources told ESPN that the Warriors asked James and agent Rich Paul whether a specific transaction would secure his decision. No definitive answer came, though the implication was that a major upgrade would improve their chances.

Anthony Davis was the obvious possibility.

The Warriors never seriously pursued him.

A Davis deal likely would have required Jimmy Butler, several first-round picks and a massive future financial commitment. Davis becomes eligible Aug. 6 for a four-year, $275 million maximum extension with Washington. He is already owed $58.5 million in 2026-27 and holds a $62.8 million player option for 2027-28.

For Golden State, that was too much risk without certainty James would follow.

Balancing Golden State’s Two Timelines

The Warriors are not opposed to expensive swings.

They moved a first-round pick in the deal for Butler. Their full collection of assets was available for Antetokounmpo, according to Slater, and they were willing to discuss a meaningful package for Kawhi Leonard.

The difference is scale.

Golden State remains prepared to pay heavily for a player it believes can fundamentally alter its championship outlook. It has been far less willing to unload premium picks for moves that offer only a marginal improvement.

Kerr has been one of the strongest internal voices behind that caution, including during conversations with general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and owner Joe Lacob before returning for a 13th season, according to Slater.

“The path forward is to win,” Dunleavy told ESPN. “Never changes.”

The Warriors still see Curry as the center of that path. But they are no longer treating everything beyond him as expendable.

That calculation may have helped send James to Philadelphia.

Golden State appears willing to live with the result.