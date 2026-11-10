Steve Kerr Reveals What Fueled Warriors’ Perfect 6-Game Homestand

On Monday, the Golden State Warriors swept their six-game homestand after dismantling the New Orleans Pelicans 138-87.

The Warriors also extended their winning streak to eight ahead of a rough five-game road trip, which will be their first real test of the season.

According to the NBA, this is the Warriors’ first eight-game winning streak since the 2021-22 season. They won the championship that same season.

Steve Kerr on the Warriors Sweeping the Homestand

Speaking to reporters in his postgame media availability, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about sweeping the six-game homestand for the first time in a while.

Kerr explained that it started with their first two wins of the season and their comeback win against the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s also hoping that the Chase Center becomes a fortress once again.

“Getting a couple wins on the road was key,” Kerr said. “And then this whole thing started with a 25-point comeback against the Lakers. I like the grit that the guys are showing, and if you want to be really good, you have to control your homecourt. So, this was a great way to establish that, and hopefully it becomes a really tough place to play for our opponents all year.”

The Warriors’ lone loss at home so far was against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first week of the season. They were ahead in the fourth quarter of that game before blowing the lead late.

Steph Curry and company now begin their road trip on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center. They battle a familiar face in Kevin Durant, who has been instrumental in the Rockets’ 8-3 start.

Golden State’s 5-Game Road Trip Schedule

After Wednesday’s matchup against the Houston Rockets, the Golden State Warriors visit the San Antonio Spurs as part of the 2026 NBA Cup group stage.

They then fly to New Orleans for a rematch against the Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans are expected to have a healthier lineup this time around, with Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III possibly playing.

The Warriors end the road trip on back-to-back nights on November 18 and 19 against the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies, respectively.

It should be noted that the Rockets, Spurs, Mavericks, and Grizzlies all have winning records.