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Steve Kerr Reveals What Fueled Warriors’ Perfect 6-Game Homestand

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Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 13: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors attends a news conference before a preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Warriors defeated the Lakers 101-89. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Golden State Warriors swept their six-game homestand after dismantling the New Orleans Pelicans 138-87.

The Warriors also extended their winning streak to eight ahead of a rough five-game road trip, which will be their first real test of the season.

According to the NBA, this is the Warriors’ first eight-game winning streak since the 2021-22 season. They won the championship that same season.

Steve Kerr on the Warriors Sweeping the Homestand

Golden State Warriors
GettyGolden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and associate head coach Frank Vogel stand on the side of the court during their game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center on October 23, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Speaking to reporters in his postgame media availability, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about sweeping the six-game homestand for the first time in a while.

Kerr explained that it started with their first two wins of the season and their comeback win against the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s also hoping that the Chase Center becomes a fortress once again.

“Getting a couple wins on the road was key,” Kerr said. “And then this whole thing started with a 25-point comeback against the Lakers. I like the grit that the guys are showing, and if you want to be really good, you have to control your homecourt. So, this was a great way to establish that, and hopefully it becomes a really tough place to play for our opponents all year.”

Steph Curry, Luka Doncic
GettyLuka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers falls to the court while guarding Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Chase Center on October 30, 2026 in San Francisco, California. 

The Warriors’ lone loss at home so far was against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first week of the season. They were ahead in the fourth quarter of that game before blowing the lead late.

Steph Curry and company now begin their road trip on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center. They battle a familiar face in Kevin Durant, who has been instrumental in the Rockets’ 8-3 start.

Golden State’s 5-Game Road Trip Schedule

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court during their game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on October 30, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

After Wednesday’s matchup against the Houston Rockets, the Golden State Warriors visit the San Antonio Spurs as part of the 2026 NBA Cup group stage.

They then fly to New Orleans for a rematch against the Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans are expected to have a healthier lineup this time around, with Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III possibly playing.

The Warriors end the road trip on back-to-back nights on November 18 and 19 against the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies, respectively.

It should be noted that the Rockets, Spurs, Mavericks, and Grizzlies all have winning records.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Steve Kerr Reveals What Fueled Warriors’ Perfect 6-Game Homestand

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