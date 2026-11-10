Steve Kerr Reveals Warriors Player May Play Through Injury

Rotation player Will Richard is dealing with a thumb injury that is forcing him to miss at least a few games for the Golden State Warriors. Top NBA coach Steve Kerr shared his perspective on how the Warriors feel and potential plans for Richard. One interesting scenario could see Richard avoiding surgery and trying to play through the injury.

Underdog shared the following update from Kerr:

“Kerr: Will Richard could play through torn UCL in thumb; he will meet with doctors to determine if he needs thumb surgery or could play with a splint. He remains out Monday.”

Richard could play with the splint to gut it out if surgery is not on the table. The scenario does exist that Richard may need surgery and would be ruled out for some time. Golden State’s roster is already dealing with injuries to starters Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody.

Recently re-signed center Kristaps Porzingis has yet to play for the Warriors this season or during the preseason due to his mysterious illness. Porzingis has stepped away from basketball for the time being to further hurt the roster. Golden State has an “all hands on deck” mentality with every player called upon. Richard not needing surgery would be a huge break to keep the rotation player on the court.

Why Will Richard Is More Important Than You Realize

Golden State needs all the help they can get to continue from this hot start. Stephen Curry is playing at an MVP level so far and needs help from everyone. No current Warriors player would be considered an All-Star caliber player.

Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg is playing at a high level, but the odds of him having a real All-Star case in the Western Conference are unlikely to last. Teams like this require the bench players to step up and help provide much needed depth.

The trio of Brandon Williams, DeAnthony Melton, and Richard all provide noteworthy guard minutes off the bench. Curry typically sits out back-to-back games due to his age to warrant the team’s guard depth. Losing Richard would see those games even harder and would make a potential Curry injury even more devastating.

What Steve Kerr’s Comment Means Short-Term

Richard will continue to miss games until doctors decide if he needs surgery. The potential surgery would see him on the injured list to make the guard depth less impressive. Brandin Podziemski would be tasked with playing more minutes as the second starting guard.

Gary Payton II could help in the guard depth, but that would complicate some of the forward depth. Golden State is already hoping for Butler and Moody to return before the mid-point of the season truly give them a chance for playoff dreams of a deep run.

Kerr was blunt about the situation to make it clear that nothing is certain yet. Richard could see it go either way with surgery taking him off the court or playing through the injury with a splint. Both scenarios have negatives that should provide some concern for Warriors fans.