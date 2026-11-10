Warriors Have Realistic Trade Partner For Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors’ great start to the season makes the trade deadline more impactful than most expected. Stephen Curry is leading the Warriors to positive results and hope for a top six NBA Playoffs seed to avoid the play-in. However, the trade deadline may require adding another player or two to provide more depth to stand a chance against tough teams in the same tier of the West.

NBA insider Sam Amick revealed that the Warriors will look at offers for Draymond Green at the deadline, and at least one team will have interest:

“Of course they’re going to listen to deals about Draymond at the deadline. He (Draymond) knows that. The Sacramento Kings could see value in trading for Green to mentor Darius Acuff Jr., and Green has a “great” relationship with GM Scott Perry.”

Green has had terrible offensive stats this season, but he is still playing good defense and provides veteran leadership. The Kings are the team that would like to take the chance on Green to mentor Acuff and other young talents. A trade for Domantas Sabonis is likely the only path there, and the Warriors must fully want the center to pull off such a move.

Argument For Warriors Trading Draymond Green

Golden State needs to prioritize the now with Curry averaging almost 30 points per game in the tail end of his career. Jimmy Butler is returning from injury this season with just one year left on his contract, similar to Green, to see both of their futures in doubt.

The weak counting stats for Draymond expose a huge flaw since he can no longer contribute as effectively as previous seasons. A younger player would make sense since rookie Yaxel Lendeborg is the only non-veteran to have a set role on this roster.

The Warriors clearly need a center after the Kristaps Porzingis deal backfired with his illness removing him from the team. Sabonis or another big man could make sense if Golden State believes they can make a playoff run. However, the flaws of Sabonis would create issues if the Kings are the only team willing to acquire Green.

Argument Against Trading Draymond Green

Golden State trading Green at this stage of his career would feel extra tough for fans. NBA franchises getting to have a player spend their entire career there is a touching part of the fan experience. Losing Klay Thompson was not easy for Warriors fans a few years ago in free agency.

Curry and Draymond have the chance to both retire in Golden State and end their Hall of Fame careers in the place it started. Trading away Draymond now feels extra cold, especially since he is reportedly willing to take a smaller deal next offseason.

Sabonis is likely the best-case scenario for a Warriors trade involving Green since he fits a need for center and has made multiple All-Star games. The problem is his defense would lead to a decline in that area of the game. Steve Kerr and Mike Dunleavy must feel truly confident in the player(s) coming back to warrant sending away Draymond.