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Warriors’ Steve Kerr Makes Strong Brandin Podziemski Statement Amid Training Camp

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Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Brandin Podziemski #2 of the Golden State Warriors poses for a picture during media day at Chase Center on September 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors are currently in Hawaii for their training camp in preparation for the 2026-27 NBA season.

One of the standouts from the first three days of the Warriors’ camp is Brandin Podziemski, who is coming off the best season of his career.

Steve Kerr on Brandin Podziemski

Speaking to reporters after Thursday’s practice, head coach Steve Kerr delivered a strong statement about Brandin Podziemski.

“Three days in, he’s had a great camp,” Kerr said, according to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Podziemski is expected to be part of the Warriors’ starting lineup for their first preseason game on October 4 against the Los Angeles Clippers in Honolulu.

The 23-year-old guard will join Steph Curry, Yaxel Lendeborg, Draymond Green and Al Horford.

The starting five played against the Warriors’ possible second unit consisting of Brandon Williams, De’Anthony Melton, Gui Santos, Gary Payton II and Georges Niang.

Kristaps Porzingis, who was supposed to be the team’s starting center, is not in Hawaii. He was ruled out indefinitely before training camp due to an unspecified health issue.

More Kerr Remarks on Podz

Steve Kerr and Brandin Podziemski
GettyHead coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors talks with Brandin Podziemski #2 during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on March 16, 2026 in Washington, DC.

In the same post-practice media availability, Steve Kerr explained what the Golden State Warriors coaching staff likes about Brandin Podziemski’s training camp so far.

“That’s what we like about Brandin: His ability to see the game, attack angles and he understands the officiating,” Kerr said via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area. “He can dribble, pass, shoot. You can put him at any spot out of a timeout. Really versatile and obviously crucial to make the whole thing go.”

Podziemski is expected to have a bigger role on offense, especially with Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody out to start the campaign.

With the way he’s been playing, Podziemski could be the Warriors’ second option on offense behind Steph Curry.

In 82 games last season, Podziemski averaged 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals. He was also second in the NBA in total charges taken, just behind Jalen Brunson.

Podz on Contract Extension

Brandin Podziemski
GettyBrandin Podziemski #2 of the Golden State Warriors poses for a picture at media day at Chase Center on September 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Following Steph Curry’s new two-year deal, the Golden State Warriors front office turned their focus on Brandin Podziemski’s rookie-scale extension.

The Warriors and Podziemski have until October 19 to agree on a deal, but the player isn’t worried about it all.

“I’ve never played this game for the dollar,” Podziemski said on media day. “It’s always been because it’s a passion of mine. It’s something I love to do, and so with those type of things, they don’t really influence how I think or play, given the day. I just go out there and try to do anything in my power to help the team win.”

Danny Emerman of The San Francisco Standard predicted Podziemski’s deal could be five years for $100 million.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Warriors’ Steve Kerr Makes Strong Brandin Podziemski Statement Amid Training Camp

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