Warriors’ Steve Kerr Makes Strong Brandin Podziemski Statement Amid Training Camp

The Golden State Warriors are currently in Hawaii for their training camp in preparation for the 2026-27 NBA season.

One of the standouts from the first three days of the Warriors’ camp is Brandin Podziemski, who is coming off the best season of his career.

Steve Kerr on Brandin Podziemski

Speaking to reporters after Thursday’s practice, head coach Steve Kerr delivered a strong statement about Brandin Podziemski.

“Three days in, he’s had a great camp,” Kerr said, according to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Podziemski is expected to be part of the Warriors’ starting lineup for their first preseason game on October 4 against the Los Angeles Clippers in Honolulu.

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The 23-year-old guard will join Steph Curry, Yaxel Lendeborg, Draymond Green and Al Horford.

The starting five played against the Warriors’ possible second unit consisting of Brandon Williams, De’Anthony Melton, Gui Santos, Gary Payton II and Georges Niang.

Kristaps Porzingis, who was supposed to be the team’s starting center, is not in Hawaii. He was ruled out indefinitely before training camp due to an unspecified health issue.

More Kerr Remarks on Podz

In the same post-practice media availability, Steve Kerr explained what the Golden State Warriors coaching staff likes about Brandin Podziemski’s training camp so far.

“That’s what we like about Brandin: His ability to see the game, attack angles and he understands the officiating,” Kerr said via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area. “He can dribble, pass, shoot. You can put him at any spot out of a timeout. Really versatile and obviously crucial to make the whole thing go.”

Podziemski is expected to have a bigger role on offense, especially with Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody out to start the campaign.

With the way he’s been playing, Podziemski could be the Warriors’ second option on offense behind Steph Curry.

In 82 games last season, Podziemski averaged 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals. He was also second in the NBA in total charges taken, just behind Jalen Brunson.

Podz on Contract Extension

Following Steph Curry’s new two-year deal, the Golden State Warriors front office turned their focus on Brandin Podziemski’s rookie-scale extension.

The Warriors and Podziemski have until October 19 to agree on a deal, but the player isn’t worried about it all.

“I’ve never played this game for the dollar,” Podziemski said on media day. “It’s always been because it’s a passion of mine. It’s something I love to do, and so with those type of things, they don’t really influence how I think or play, given the day. I just go out there and try to do anything in my power to help the team win.”

Danny Emerman of The San Francisco Standard predicted Podziemski’s deal could be five years for $100 million.