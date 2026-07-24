Steve Kerr Already Made Strong Promise To Yaxel Lendeborg

Popular Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been criticized for not doing a great job at developing young talent in recent years. However, it appears that Kerr has learned from past mistakes and is already fully committing to Warriors’ rookie Yaxel Lendeborg. Fans fearful of Kerr barely playing Lendeborg can rest easier after a new report from a Golden State insider.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater revealed that Kerr is already giving a vote of confidence to Lendeborg and may even start the rookie:

“I asked him about his early conversations with Steve Kerr, and he mentioned, ‘Hey, you know, Steve has a history of not playing rookies,’ but basically said, you know, he’s different, and Steve Kerr’s already told him he might start.”

Lendeborg has already received more confidence from Kerr than the players that never got to fulfill their potential in Golden State. The older age of Lendeborg as a 22 year old who spent more time in college likely impresses Kerr. Next season’s roster also will see the Warriors needing new talent to step up, especially if they can’t land LeBron James in free agency. Kerr is ready to give Lendeborg a fair chance to prove he can help the team win.

Why Steve Kerr Has A Negative Reputation With Rookies

Lendeborg has joked multiple times about trying to change the narrative that Golden State won’t play rookies. Jonathan Kuminga is the biggest reason why Kerr is judged for not being the best coach for young players to get a realistic chance at proving their worth.

The Warriors half-assed Kuminga’s development for years due to Kerr rarely giving him consistent playing time. Kuminga was traded to the Atlanta Hawks this past deadline to finally end the tenure, but the league is still unsure of his value in free agency since he’s yet to have a secure role.

Moses Moody just started making strides over the past two seasons after years of struggling for a role. Former second overall pick James Wiseman was the most noteworthy Golden State pick of the past decade, and he flopped quickly. Kerr doesn’t have a good track record with young talent since his early seasons taking over for Mark Jackson.

Why Steve Kerr Is Changing Stance For Yaxel

The main reason that Kerr gave his faith to Lendeborg more than other young talents comes from the rookie’s poise. Summer League showed that Lendeborg was ready to contribute to winning basketball and led the Warriors to the Summer League Championship over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Golden State fans believe that Lendeborg passes the “eye test” of looking like he belongs on an NBA court. Yaxel also represents what the Warriors badly need right now as a young forward with athletic ability.

Draymond Green is still a free agent and not a guarantee to return. Lendeborg would have a bigger role if he leaves, but that doesn’t necessarily change if Green does return. The depth is an issue for the Warriors to warrant giving a strong opportunity to the rookie as their only real major talent addition so far.