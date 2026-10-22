Steve Kerr Gives Terrible Warriors Update For Stephen Curry Fans

One of the biggest topics about the Golden State Warriors this season is about whether they’d make a big trade. More help is needed for Stephen Curry to have any chance of contending for another NBA Championship with this Warriors core. Jimmy Butler will miss the start of the season with his injury recovery to see minimal help behind Curry on the flawed roster.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr shut down any chance of Golden State risking their future to help Curry:

“Do we throw away our entire future to build around a 39-year-old Steph? He turns 39 in March, right? Does it make sense now to throw away all those picks? Hell no,. Our fan base might have been thrilled if we had traded five firsts and two of our better players for one of the big fish. They might have been happy for a year, and they might have been miserable for the next decade if it backfired.”

Kerr’s blunt comment upsets Curry fans who believe the Warriors owe it to him to add more star power. Curry helped lead the Warriors to relevance after years of struggles before his arrival. Most Golden State fans hold immense loyalty to Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson for changing the culture.

Will The Warriors Make Any Moves To Help Stephen Curry?

The situation in Golden State is dire with a terrible opening night performances against the Los Angeles Lakers. It is hard to see this roster competing for a playoff spot in the loaded Western Conference with talented teams trying to make the play-in.

Curry needs help with the news of Kristaps Porzingis being ruled out indefinitely with an unknown illness. The Warriors kept most of the same roster from last season to see the same issues returning and frustrating the fan base.

Anthony Davis and Trey Murphy are the most common names linked to Golden State. Unfortunately, Kerr’s comment about not trading future picks or young prospects likely blocks both moves. Opposing teams want real talent, and the Warriors are not looking to give up anything of value to increase their chances of winning now.

Could Stephen Curry Want To Leave Warriors?

The next question for such a quote focuses on what Curry feels about it. Most quotes from Curry confirms he wants to retire with the Warriors as a rare one franchise superstar. However, the lack of moves could mean he’s retiring in irrelevance if they don’t change course.

Next season will see Golden State holding a lot of cap space with Green and Butler entering free agency. It appears the Warriors would rather pay a free agent rather than trade assets to get better faster. The Washington Wizards could let Davis walk if he wants too much money.

Curry could opt to force his way out via a trade demand, but the odds are against that. Even in a losing scenario, Curry’s reputation and legacy matter more in Golden State than on a new contender. Don’t expect him to follow peers like LeBron James and Kevin Durant to start team hopping this late.