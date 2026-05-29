Warriors Get New NBA Draft Update After Latest Workouts

The Golden State Warriors are leaving no stone unturned ahead of the June 23 draft. Earlier this week they brought in six prospects for pre-draft workouts, including Miami’s Tre Donaldson, St. John’s Dillon Mitchell, and Vanderbilt’s Tyler Nickel. On Thursday, a second group arrived in the Bay Area.

Golden State holds the No. 11 pick in the first round and the 54th pick in the second round. With wing depth a priority following injuries to Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody, the Warriors are being thorough in their evaluation process.

Six New Prospects Work Out for Golden State

Thursday’s group featured Northern Iowa guard Trey Campbell, Purdue center Oscar Cluff, Michigan State center Carson Cooper, Grand Canyon wing Jaden Henley, Pacific wing Elias Ralph, and Gonzaga guard Jalen Warley.

Campbell is a two-time All-MVC selection who averaged 13.7 points and 3.8 assists while earning a spot on the conference’s All-Defensive team. Cluff averaged 10.6 points and 7.5 rebounds at Purdue alongside All-American Braden Smith. Cooper spent four seasons under Tom Izzo at Michigan State, averaging 11.1 points and 7.1 rebounds as a senior in the Big Ten.

Henley was the standout scorer of the group, averaging 17.7 points and 5.7 rebounds at Grand Canyon while earning All Mountain West honors. Ralph connected on 40.9 percent of his threes on over four attempts per game at Pacific. Warley rounded out the group after three seasons at Florida State and one at Gonzaga under Mark Few, averaging 7.1 points and 4.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

What It Means for the Warriors

Golden State is building toward a draft that could define a significant portion of their roster. The No. 11 pick will command most of the attention, but the second-round selection at 54 could prove equally valuable given the team’s specific needs at wing and forward.

The volume of pre-draft workouts signals an organization doing its homework. Whether any of Thursday’s group ends up in a Warriors uniform remains to be seen, but the process of thorough evaluation gives Golden State the best possible chance of finding contributors in unexpected places.

Final Word for the Warriors

Draft night is less than four weeks away. The Warriors are preparing accordingly.

Two workout groups down. The evaluation process continues.