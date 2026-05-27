Warriors Quietly Evaluate Potential Stephen Curry Fits Before Draft

The Golden State Warriors continued their aggressive pre-draft evaluation process on Wednesday, hosting six experienced college prospects for workouts ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft as the franchise searches for players capable of contributing around Stephen Curry during the closing stages of its championship window.

The latest workout group included Corey Camper Jr. of Nevada, Tre Donaldson of Miami, Dillon Mitchell of St. John’s, Tyler Nickel of Vanderbilt, Kobe Knox of South Carolina and Reese Dixon-Waters of San Diego State.

Golden State owns the No. 11 and No. 54 overall picks in the 2026 NBA Draft and has emphasized finding players who can fit immediately within coach Steve Kerr’s system while also providing long-term developmental upside.

Warriors Continue Search for NBA-Ready Contributors

Play

The latest workout reflects a continued trend in Golden State’s pre-draft process: targeting experienced college players with translatable NBA skills rather than long-term developmental projects.

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. recently stressed the importance of the draft in shaping next season’s roster.

“I think moving forward this summer we can get better, and that’ll start in June with the draft,” Dunleavy said previously. “Having the 11th pick and the 54th pick are two ways we could definitely add to the roster and improve.”

League evaluators believe Golden State is prioritizing: perimeter shooting, defensive versatility, basketball IQ and rotational readiness around Curry and veteran core pieces.

That focus was evident in Wednesday’s workout group.

Dillon Mitchell Headlines Defensive-Oriented Group

Among the most intriguing prospects was Mitchell, one of the top athletes in the workout class.

NBA scouts view the St. John’s forward as a potential defensive specialist because of his elite mobility, switchability and transition ability. Mitchell averaged 8.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists last season while earning praise for guarding multiple positions, drawing comparisons to Aaron Gordon and Kevin Knox.

His offensive limitations — particularly perimeter shooting and half-court creation — remain concerns, but evaluators believe his athletic profile gives him a realistic pathway into an NBA rotation.

For a Warriors team that has consistently valued versatile defenders under Kerr, Mitchell could fit the mold of a developmental energy forward.

Warriors Evaluate Shooting, Guard Depth

Several guards in the workout also align with Golden State’s long-standing emphasis on shooting and ball movement.

Donaldson emerged as one of the better playmakers in the group after averaging 16.4 points and 5.7 assists at Miami. Scouts have praised his pick-and-roll feel, pace and ability to organize offense.

Camper is viewed by some evaluators as a draft sleeper after a breakout season at Nevada. NBA scouts see him as a possible microwave scorer because of his shot creation and confidence offensively, though questions remain about his size and defensive consistency.

Nickel projects as one of the better pure shooters in the class. The Vanderbilt forward has drawn NBA interest because of his floor-spacing ability and quick perimeter release. He was the SEC’s second-most prolific three-point shooter as a senior in 2025-26 with 110 three-pointers made.

Meanwhile, Dixon-Waters is regarded as a mature, low-mistake combo guard whose defensive competitiveness and experience could make him an attractive Summer League or two-way candidate.

Knox, the younger brother of former lottery pick Kevin Knox, remains more of a developmental prospect with scouts intrigued by his physical tools and scoring flashes.

Previous Pre-Draft Workouts Reveal Team Priorities

Wednesday’s session followed an earlier workout group hosted by Golden State that included Maliq Brown, Ryan Conwell, Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Rob McCray, Emanuel Sharp and Ernest Udeh.

That group similarly featured experienced players known for defense, shooting and rotational versatility.

As Golden State balances win-now pressure with roster flexibility, the organization appears focused on prospects who can either compete for immediate bench roles or emerge as affordable contributors alongside Curry in the years ahead.