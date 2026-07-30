NBA Insider Reveals When The Warriors Can Bring A Superstar Teammate For Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors have yet to bring Steph Curry a superstar teammate this offseason despite multiple attempts in the trade market. This predicament has been the cause of fans’ outrage and anxiety over the last remaining years of Curry in the NBA.

However, an NBA insider wanted Warriors fans to calm down and just wait. Marc Spears, who has been reporting on the biggest rumors this offseason, said the Warriors are still cooking something, perhaps not for now, but eventually in the coming months.

Warriors’ Deadline To Get Steph Curry Some Help Is In February 2027

He revealed the real deadline for the Warriors to bring a star teammate for Curry is the trade deadline in February 2027.

“Think about what you have. You have an expiring contract with [Kristaps] Porzingis, right? A tradable with Porzingis. Draymond’s got a tradable contract. Jimmy has a tradable (0:12) contract, and you’re going to have teams that I believe at the trade deadline might be willing to make major change,” Spears said in the Willard and Dibs show on 95.7 The Game in The Bay Area.

“I do think that Jimmy and Draymond are mature enough at this stage of their career where they’d be like, I get it,” he added.

He also called for the Warriors fans to be patient with what they have right as the team has positioned itself as an aggressive buyer in the trade market.

“Maybe for Warriors fans, the best thing to do is to be patient. To see what happens at the trade deadline,” he said. “See where the team is. It’s not about today. It’s about the end of next season. I know they want it to be changed now. But I think for [Mike] Dunleavy, the way their roster is built and what they have now, I think the patient trade is to try to make some big moves at the trade deadline. It might be to me is the better route to go.”

The Warriors targeted Giannis Antetokounmpo until he joined the Miami Heat and Jaylen Brown before he was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Warriors also chased LeBron James in free agency, but he signed with the 76ers to team up with Brown.

Curry’s co-star Jimmy Butler also remains sidelined with a torn ACL. His timeline would see him return in January 2027. They also have an aging roster with Draymond Green at 36, Butler at 36, and center Al Horford at 40 years old.

Additionally, Curry is 38 years old and will turn 39 in March 2027.

Another NBA Insider Thinks Something Big Is Coming For The Warriors

Another NBA insider is also bracing for something big from the Golden State Warriors in the coming months.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Warriors are a team to watch as they will make the most of all the tradable contracts they have.

“They have an attractive place to play,” Windhorst said on NBA Today. “I don’t know what it’ll look like eight months from now. Give up on the Warriors and their chance to draw players if you want. But I would just stay tuned. And I know that’s not what anybody wants to hear. But the Sixers fans were annoyed a couple of weeks ago. So you just wait and watch.”

For now, the Warriors will have to settle for the same team as last season, where they won just 37 games and finished 10th in the Western Conference.