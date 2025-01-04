Warriors Make Surprise Call on Jimmy Butler Trade: Report

The Golden State Warriors would rather keep their polarizing pair of wings — Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga — than have Jimmy Butler, making them an unlikely suitor for the six-time NBA All-Star, The Athletic reported on January 4.

“While acknowledging Butler’s ability, sources inside the locker room (and the Warriors’ coaching staff and front office) would rather keep their two best wings than acquire Butler,” the report said.

The report added that a source close to Butler said that “the Warriors are not currently seen as a viable option and there have been no substantive talks or traction to get any type of deal done.”

On January 2, ESPN reported that Butler had already asked the Heat to trade him following his telling postgame interview after his fourth-quarter benching in the Heat’s 128-115 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

The next day, the Heat confirmed the report with a bombshell announcement they were suspending Butler for seven games due to “multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks.”

“I want to see me getting my joy back playing basketball,” Butler told reporters. “Wherever that may be, we’ll find out here pretty soon. I’m happy here off the court, but I want to be back to somewhat dominant, I want to hoop and I want to help this team win, and right now, I’m not doing it.”

That would not happen in Golden State next to Stephen Curry even if the Warriors were searching for a co-star, which was evident in their past pursuits of LeBron James, Paul George and Lauri Markkanen.

The Reason Behind the Warriors’s Reluctance to Jimmy Butler Trade

Did the calculus change for the Warriors amid their troubling tailspin following a 12-3 start?

According to The Athletic report, it’s more of the circumstances surrounding Butler’s planned exit from Miami that outweighs their need for him.

“Butler’s history and reputation is as a premium two-way perimeter player — which the Warriors could use. Some credence exists to the idea that his midrange repertoire and defensive prowess could elevate the Warriors into that next tier of playoff threat. But Butler’s age and injury history makes him a risky choice. His price tag makes him an untenable option,” the report said.

Butler, 35, would still seek a two-year deal worth $111 million, whether from the team that trades for him or in free agency. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Butler will decline his $52.4 million player option for next season and seek a longer, guaranteed deal through his late 30s.

Andrew Wiggins’ Turn From Untradeable to Untouchable

Last season, the Warriors shopped Wiggins around, but there was no fair trade available to them.

Wiggins’ value was at his lowest.

But after his father died in the offseason, it appears the burden was lifted off Wiggins’ chest. He regained his two-way form that helped the Warriors win their last championship in 2022.

This season, the 29-year-old Wiggins is averaging 16.4 points on 44.9% field goal shooting and a career-high 40.3% from the 3-point line with 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists — numbers that are close to his production during his All-Star season in 2022.

The Warriors are choosing Wiggins, a low-maintenance player, over Butler at this point in their careers.