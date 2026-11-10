Celtics Star Sends Touching Message For Warriors’ Kristaps Porzingis

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum shared a supportive, heartfelt message for Kristaps Porzingis after the Golden State Warriors big man announced he is stepping away from basketball because of ongoing health and physical struggles.

Tatum expressed deep care for his former teammate’s physical and mental well-being, reflecting on the incredible two years they shared and Porzingis’ vital role in their 2024 championship run.

Tatum emphasized that the organization will always remember Porzingis’ contributions, closing with a message of enduring love and respect.

Jayson Tatum’s Message For Warriors’ Kristaps Porzingis

“We talked a little. Obviously, I hope he’s doing well, both physically, in terms of his health, and mentally,” Tatum said.

“The two years he spent with us were absolutely incredible. He’s another player I won a title with. He was so important, so essential to this team. What he means to this franchise and what he helped us accomplish will never be forgotten. I have nothing but affection for him. I just hope he’s doing well.”

Porzingis announced on Nov. 6, that he is stepping away from basketball to prioritize his health.

The 31-year-old has missed all of training camp, the preseason, and the start of the regular season while dealing with lingering effects from postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), an autonomic nervous system disorder.

In his statement, Porzingis explained that his body did not respond as anticipated while he ramped up for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Although the statement stops short of an official retirement, Porzingis noted he is not physically where he needs to be to perform at his expected standard and intends to work with the Warriors to find a sensible path forward.

Following his absence from team facilities since early October, Golden State cleared out Porzingis’ locker and stopped issuing scheduled payments on his $20 million salary for the 2026-2027 season. Neither Porzingis nor the players’ association is contesting the withheld payments.

Because Porzingis signed a two-year, $40 million contract extension with only $3 million guaranteed for next season, the Warriors have no plans to void his deal.

Instead, the front office is actively exploring the trade market ahead of the Feb. 11 deadline to use his expiring contract to acquire roster upgrades, with a potential post-deadline buyout serving as a fallback option.

Warriors Offer Porzingis To 3 Other NBA Teams

According to reports from ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Warriors have held preliminary trade discussions with franchises like the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, and New Orleans Pelicans.

Golden State hopes to complete a deal before Dec. 16, 2026, which would preserve their ability to aggregate the incoming player’s salary in a subsequent trade ahead of the Feb. 11, 2027 deadline.

Among the names that have also been involved in trade rumors are Bucks’ Myles Turner and Bulls’ Jalen Smith, both bigs that could add depth to the Warriors’ frontcourt.

The Warriors’ current frontcourt is anchored by veteran Draymond Green, rookie standout Yaxel Lendeborg, Al Horford, stretch forward Georges Niang, Charles Bassey and Gui Santos.

Right now, the Warriors have been in good shape, winning their last eight games after starting the season with a 0-3 record.