Rebuilding Team Shuts Down Warriors Kristaps Porzingis Trade

The Golden State Warriors are apparently looking to trade Kristaps Porzingis since his future is unknown. Porzingis re-signed with the Warriors this offseason, but he is already ruled out indefinitely with an undisclosed illness. Reports indicate that Golden State hopes to trade Porzingis’ contract to a rebuilding team that could be content with the dead NBA salary on their books.

NBA insider Sam Amick of The Athletic revealed that the Milwaukee Bucks were contacted and showed no interest in taking on Porzingis:

“The Milwaukee Bucks are among the teams that have been contacted recently by Golden State about a potential Porziņģis deal, according to a league source who spoke under condition of anonymity to describe ongoing deliberations. While the Bucks are not believed to have any interest in Porziņģis, it’s as clear a sign as any that the Warriors are searching for a solution to the Porziņģis problem.”

The Warriors clearly hoped that Milwaukee would want Porzingis since they are arguably the worst team in the league. Trading away Giannis Antetokounmpo makes the Bucks pivot towards a true rebuild. The Bucks don’t own full rights to their upcoming 2027 NBA Draft pick, so it makes less sense for them to tank. Porzingis needs to be traded to a team with no incentives to win.

Who Warriors Wanted For Kristaps Porzingis

Amick did not disclose which players Golden State wanted from Milwaukee in such a trade. Center Myles Turner makes the most sense since it would be a big man for big man swap for someone more reliable.

The Warriors have had to add another player making close to the $6 million range to make the salaries match, but they are clearly trying to get creative. Stephen Curry has no reliable teammates entering the season with Jimmy Butler still on the injured list.

The Bucks unfortunately appear to be off the table for now since they flat out showed no interest in any Porzingis trade. Other teams will likely need to see Porzingis on the court before they make a trade for him. Golden State will need to get a center back in any move, unless they feel content with Draymond Green being the main center moving forward.

Kristaps Porzingis Could End Warriors Dreams

The Warriors’ roster is so shallow that one injury can destroy their chances of the play-in race. Butler and Moses Moody have already been ruled out to start the season while recovering from severe injuries last season.

Porzingis was expected to be a top three player for Golden State this season behind Curry. Currently, the Warriors are trusting rookie Yaxel Lendeborg to arguably be the second scoring option on opening night now that he’s in the starting lineup.

No Porzingis for the foreseeable future sees Green and Al Horford as the main players in the center roles. Both veterans are winning players, but the decline of age sees them as flawed players today. Golden State is getting desperate with the Porzingis trade offers to try to salvage the season before it even starts.