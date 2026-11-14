NBA Teams Warned to Keep Golden State Warriors From Making Huge Trade

The latest NBA star to get added to the growing injury list around the league was Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

Curry has been diagnosed with an oblique abdominal muscle injury and has been ruled out for at least two weeks. He suffered the injury last Wednesday against the Houston Rockets, with ESPN’s Shams Charania reporting that he could be out for even longer.

Nevertheless, the Warriors have players like Yaxel Lendeborg and Brandin Podziemski to keep the team afloat during Curry’s absence.

NBA Teams Warned About The Golden State Warriors

On a recent episode of ESPN’s “First Take,” Stephen A. Smith warned the NBA to keep the Golden State Warriors from pairing Steph Curry with Anthony Davis.

The Warriors are looking to trade Kristaps Porzingis, who has a team-friendly contract next season. They were previously linked to Davis in the offseason, and they have first-round picks that could interest a team like the Washington Wizards.

“Yo, ladies and gentlemen, y’all better hope somebody like Golden State, because Steph Curry ain’t going to stay injured forever. Don’t let him get somebody like Anthony Davis,” Smith said. “Now, don’t let that happen. Don’t let Joe Lacob pull that off, and Golden State get somebody like Anthony Davis.”

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Smith explained that Davis fits in Golden State, especially alongside a player like Curry with his gravity. Davis has a player option for next season and could opt out to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Can the Warriors Trade for Anthony Davis?

Anthony Davis has a salary of $58.5 million this season.

The Warriors will have to package Kristaps Porzingis with Draymond Green and possibly Moses Moody to match the salaries. They could also add at least a protected first-round pick given Davis’s status as a possible free agent at the end of the season.

Green is ineligible to trade until December 15 since he signed a new contract in the offseason, so if a trade happens, it could be before the February 3 deadline.

If the Warriors acquire Davis, he joins a starting five that features Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Jimmy Butler, and Yaxel Lendeborg. It’s a strong starting lineup, especially if they are fully healthy.

The Warriors also keep a deep bench composed of De’Anthony Melton, Brandon Williams, Will Richard, Georges Niang, Charles Bassey, and Gary Payton II, among others.

As for the Wizards, the only incentive in trading Davis is that they don’t lose him for nothing. They also could get a future first-round pick, while they could convince Green to become a leader and mentor for their very young team.