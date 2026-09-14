Warriors Trade Pitch Lands Devin Booker From Suns In Blockbuster Deal

The Golden State Warriors have had a notably quiet offseason, and with the 2026-27 season just over a month away, there weren’t many expectations for major changes. That’s made recent reports about Golden State’s interest in Devin Booker all the more intriguing.

Siddhant Gupta of Fadeaway World recently proposed one version of what a trade for Booker could look like.

Breaking Down the Warriors’ Proposed Trade

Under Gupta’s framework, Golden State would send Jimmy Butler, Brandin Podziemski, a 2027 first-round pick and a 2032 first-round pick to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Booker. Gupta acknowledged Phoenix would likely want even more draft capital to actually complete a deal like this, but the framework offers a realistic starting point.

The financial mechanics work out reasonably well for both sides. Phoenix would take on a combined $62.4 million between Butler’s and Podziemski’s contracts while moving off Booker’s $57 million deal, a move that would keep the Suns roughly $8 million below the tax line given their current cap situation. For Golden State, shedding salary while adding a superstar addresses concerns about a payroll already flirting with the second apron.

Why Each Side Might Consider the Move

For Phoenix, a rebuild built around Butler’s expiring contract and two first-round picks wouldn’t be a bad starting point, even if nothing fully replaces Booker’s production. Butler’s $56.8 million expiring deal in particular would give the Suns real flexibility heading into a stacked 2027 free agency class. Podziemski adds further value as a reliable, durable rotation piece. He averaged 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists last season on strong shooting splits.

For Golden State, pairing Booker with Stephen Curry would signal a real shift toward a win-now approach during Curry’s later years. Booker averaged 26.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 64 appearances last season. A partnership with Curry could reshape Golden State’s offensive identity.

Reasons the Deal Might Not Happen

Gupta laid out real reasons to doubt Golden State pulls the trigger on something like this. Ownership has historically been reluctant to part with first-round picks for star talent. That stance reportedly kept the Warriors out of the running for Jaylen Brown earlier this offseason. Booker’s own contract complicates things further. His 2028-29 cap hit is projected at $72 million, a number that could clash with any future Curry extension.

There’s also the matter of Booker’s own loyalty. He’s under contract with Phoenix through 2029-30 after signing a two-year, $145 million extension last year. He’s remained committed to the franchise through both its highs and lows since being drafted 13th overall in 2015.

Still, the interest appears real. Bay Area reporter Tim Kawakami has suggested Golden State would be willing to offer significant draft capital if given the chance. He pointed to a personal connection between Booker and coach Steve Kerr, dating back to their time together on the gold medal-winning 2024 Team USA roster. There, Booker embraced a reduced offensive role to anchor the wing defense.

Final Word for the Warriors

Whether this ever becomes more than speculation remains to be seen. Booker’s loyalty to Phoenix and Golden State’s historical reluctance to trade picks both work against it happening anytime soon.

Still, with Curry entering the later stages of his career, the reported interest itself says plenty about how the Warriors are thinking about their remaining championship window.