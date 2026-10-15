Warriors Trade Idea Dumps Butler, Porzingis For $224M New Franchise Star

The Golden State Warriors are dealing with several major injuries and health concerns to players like Jimmy Butler and Kristaps Porzingis that could significantly hinder the ceiling of the Stephen Curry-led roster. With that, the Warriors making a trade to bolster their title hopes this season while also planning for the future can’t be ruled out.

Golden State has a decision to make, specifically about Butler and Porzingis. The latter remains out with his ‘mystery illness,’ with no return timeline. As the days go on, the reporting about his status gets more and more complicated, and the Warriors might be best suited to trade the big man for some fresh new talent on the roster.

With that, one name linked to the Warriors in a trade is star forward Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic, who has a very uncertain future with his current team and could be on the move to the Bay Area to set Golden State up for longer-term success once Curry retires.

Warriors Trade Proposal For Franz Wagner

Writing for FadeawayWorld.com, Eddie Bitar proposed a Warriors trade idea for Wagner that would see some of the NBA’s best players swap teams.

Here’s his proposal to see the German end up in Golden State:

Golden State Warriors Receive: Franz Wagner, Jonathan Isaac

Orlando Magic Receive: Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis, 2032 first-round pick, 2033 first-round pick, 2033 second-round pick

The Warriors would have to give up Butler, Porzingis, and some solid draft assets to get back both Wagner and Isaac, but moving two injured players for an upgrade on the wing might be worth it for the team.

The money makes sense, and at this point in franchise history, Golden State needs to make a move to at least give Curry a chance at being on a competitive roster in the final few seasons of his career.

Wagner put up 20.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game for the Magic last season, but with questions about a long-term future with him and Paolo Banchero, there is an expectation that Orlando would entertain a trade for one of them. Getting back two veterans and some first-round picks would be a solid offer that they could realistically entertain in this Warriors-Wagner trade proposal.

The German star is entering the second season of his five-year, $224 million contract with the Magic, set to earn $41.7 million in 2026-27.

Why Golden State Does This Deal

Golden State makes this trade because they add another younger star and get off the two players with massive health question marks over their heads this season.

As Bitar wrote, Wagner could be the next franchise star for the Warriors, and it would be worth paying this trade price for him if he lives up to the potential he’s shown through his first five seasons in the NBA.

“The Warriors need to think seriously about who can help lead the franchise once their veteran core eventually moves on. Wagner would be an outstanding answer,” he wrote. “Wagner is particularly adept at punishing mismatches against smaller defenders. His size also gives Golden State another option when teams switch defensively or force Curry away from the ball. That is the sort of versatility that could make this deal worth pursuing.”

Play

Golden State would also land Isaac in this trade proposal, who, when healthy, is one of the better rim protectors in the NBA and would drastically help the Warriors on defense.

If the Warriors are serious about giving Curry a decent chance at competing for a title, the front office is going to need to take a risk, which they do in this idea to land Wagner. As they know, winning in the NBA isn’t easy, and in Curry’s last few seasons, perhaps finally getting a new star while also planning for the future is the right move.

“The Warriors’ gamble: trade established veterans and future draft capital for a younger centerpiece who can contribute immediately and potentially lead the next era of Golden State basketball.”