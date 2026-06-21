Golden State Warriors Trade Inquiry Rejected by Charlotte Hornets: Report

The Golden State Warriors have the No. 11 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The Warriors are scouting the best prospects who could fall outside the Top 10, but it seems like they want to have more picks in this year’s draft.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Warriors inquired about the Charlotte Hornets‘ No. 14 and No. 18 picks, but they were rejected.

“A couple of weeks ago, the Warriors made a call to the Charlotte Hornets to inquire about whether there was a deal to be had where they could acquire both their 14th and 18th picks,” Seigel wrote. “The Hornets showed no interest in trading both picks, with sources indicating that they’re very comfortable maintaining their position in the draft.”

Seigel added that the Warriors were not deterred by the rejection and would continue to try to trade down in this year’s draft.

Some of the teams mentioned by Seigel as potential trade partners include the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Trade Down Proposals for Golden State Warriors

Joey Akeley of Sports Illustrated thought of three trade down scenarios for the Golden State Warriors at the 2026 NBA draft.

One of the trade proposals involved the Charlotte Hornets’ two first-round picks, while the other two were with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies.

Here’s the trade pitch for the Thunder:

Warriors receive: No. 12 and No. 17 picks in the 2026 NBA draft

Thunder receive: No. 11 pick in the 2026 NBA draft and a Top-10-protected first-round pick in 2028

Akeley explained that the Thunder have a loaded roster, so they could be looking to trade up and get a future first-round pick in return.

This deal also allows the Thunder to get ahead of the Warriors in this year’s draft, ensuring they could get the prospect they want.

On the other hand, here is the trade down idea involving the Grizzlies:

Warriors receive: No. 16 and No. 32 picks in the 2026 NBA draft

Grizzlies receive: No. 11 pick in the 2026 NBA draft

“This is a risky trade because the quality of this draft falls off right around the 32nd pick,” Akeley wrote. “But as long as a) the Warriors are confident they will get a decent player at 32 and b) they don’t have a big grade difference between the 11th and 16th players on their board, it would make sense.”

A couple of prospects who could be considered a steal at around No. 16 are Alabama’s Labaron Philon and Iowa’s Bennett Stirtz.

2026 NBA Draft Schedule

The first round of the 2026 NBA draft is scheduled for Tuesday, June 23. It will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and will be televised on ESPN and ABC. The second round will be the following day but will only be televised on ESPN.