Updated NBA Mock Draft: All 30 Picks With Latest Intel

The NBA Draft is just a few days away. One more weekend for these teams to do their final checks, set their boards, and prepare for draft day. There a few breakpoints in this year’s class, so the teams picking in those ranges are under even more pressure to get it right.

Today, I’m bringing you an updated first-round mock draft with all the latest intel from what we’ve been hearing across the league this week. Like most years, I expect plenty of trades to go down on draft night, but given how hard those can be to predict I am avoiding them in this exercise.

Updated NBA Mock Draft: The Lottery

1 — Washington Wizards: Kansas G Darryn Peterson

It doesn’t sound like the Wizards have made a final decision, but if his medical red flags are no longer an issue (which seems to be the case), then he’s the best player in this class. Washington gets a dynamic lead guard to be the new face of their franchise.

2 — Utah Jazz: BYU F A.J. Dybantsa

The Jazz would jump all over Dybantsa if he’s available here. It’s more than just the BYU connection — he’s exactly the kind of first-option player they’ve been searching for.

3 — Memphis Grizzlies: Duke F Cameron Boozer

This is a match made in heaven. Boozer checks every box the Grizzlies look for in prospects.

4 — Chicago Bulls: North Carolina F Caleb Wilson

It’s a top four, and Wilson is firmly fourth. The Bulls are okay with that, though, as they get a potentially franchise-changing player at a position of need.

5 — Los Angeles Clippers (via IND): Louisville G Mikel Brown Jr.

The Clippers seems to be choosing between Brown and Illinois’ Keaton Wagler at this spot, as both have more size. Brown is more athletic and projects better as a true point guard, so I’ll give him the edge in this spot.

6 — Brooklyn Nets: Illinois G Keaton Wagler

Both Wagler and Brown canceled workouts with the Kings, so it sounds like they’re both confident they’re going in this range. After Brooklyn took a three point guards in last year’s first round, they get an elite shotmaking guard in Wagler who’s perfectly comfortable playing off-ball.

7 — Sacramento Kings: Arkansas G Darius Acuff

Acuff at No. 7 is a steal. He has true superstar potential and goes to a Sacramento team desperate for one.

8 — Atlanta Hawks (via NOP): Michigan C Aday Mara

Mara is going to go high, and the Hawks need a center. His defensive impact and playmaking ability gives him an intriguing skillset at the next level.

9 — Dallas Mavericks: Arizona G Brayden Burries

All indications are the Mavericks have honed in on Burries. It makes sense if they keep Kyrie Irving, as Burries projects as a high-value shooting guard with plus defense.

10 — Milwaukee Bucks: Tennessee F Nate Ament

The Bucks really like Ament, to the point where I don’t know what prospect would have to fall here to make them change their mind.

11 — Golden State Warriors: Michigan F Yaxel Lendeborg

If the Warriors are intent on title-chasing with Steph Curry again next season, Lendeborg makes perfect sense. He’s a plug-and-play wing with a ton of length, athleticism, and shot-making.

12 — Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC): Michigan F Morez Johnson Jr.

This might be Johnson’s floor. He’s a switchable defender with imposing physicality and a versatile offensive game.

13 — Miami Heat: Houston G Kingston Flemings

Flemings takes a tumble here but this is the perfect fit for both sides. The Heat need a point guard and Flemings fits their mold as a mature player and tough defender, plus he applies a ton of rim pressure.

14 — Charlotte Hornets: Washington C Hannes Steinbach

This isn’t a unique fit, but it just makes too much sense to go away from. Even though Steinbach is largely a below-the-rim player, he’s an elite rebounder with excellent touch at the basket.

Updated NBA Mock Draft: The Rest of the First Round

15 — Chicago Bulls (via POR): Baylor G Cameron Carr

Carr has size, can shoot from anywhere, and has defensive potential if he continues to develop. He’d pair well with Wilson.

16 — Memphis Grizzlies (via PHX): Alabama G Labaron Philon

This would be a dream scenario for Memphis after getting Boozer at No. 3. Philon is an elite three-level scoring guard with great defensive tape as a freshman.

17 — Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI): Texas F Dailyn Swain

Swain fits the mold of the players the Thunder love. A ton of positional size with the ability to get to the rim at will.

18 — Charlotte Hornets (via ORL): Mexican F Karim Lopez

Lopez is expected to come off the board somewhere in this range, and the Hornets need an injection of youth at the power forward position.

19 — Toronto Raptors: Iowa G Bennett Stirtz

The Raptors have been connected to Stirtz and it makes so much sense. He’s got the positional size Toronto covets and he’s an elite passer and pick-and-roll shot-maker.

20 — San Antonio Spurs (via ATL): Houston F Chris Cenac Jr.

The Spurs need more next to Victor Wembanyama in the frontcourt, and Cenac fits the bill. Though he needs to develop more, his combination of elite rebounding, switchable defense, and guard-like range gives him a high ceiling.

21 — Detroit Pistons (via MIN): Arizona F Koa Peat

Peat fits the bruising physicality that Detroit likes in prospects. His shot needs a lot of work, but everything else about his game should translate immediately.

22 — Philadelphia 76ers (via HOU): Duke G Isaiah Evans

I think Evans could go higher than people expect. He’s a knockdown shooter with great length and defensive impact. That plays in the NBA.

23 — Atlanta Hawks (via CLE): Texas Tech G Christian Anderson

The Hawks passed on a point guard with their first pick, so here they take Anderson, who could easily go higher than this. He’s an elite shooter and passer with the will to make an impact defensively.

24 — New York Knicks: Santa Clara F Allen Graves

After winning the championship, the Knicks could use some bench reinforcements. Graves is a good playmaker, impact rebounder, and versatile shot-maker who can make an impact in a bench role.

25 — Los Angeles Lakers: Kentucky C Jayden Quaintance

Quainance’s stock is dropping hard due to medical concerns. But the Lakers need bodies at center, and his defensive impact can’t be understated if healthy.

26 — Denver Nuggets: Connecticut C Tarris Reed Jr.

Reed fits the Nugget’s backup center need like a glove. He’s a physical monster on the boards and a true bucket around the rim, with some solid rim protection tape too.

27 — Boston Celtics: Spanish G Sergio de Larria

de Larria is expected to come off the board somewhere in this range. His size and production can’t be ignored, and he’s also been connected to the Knicks.

28 — Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET): Stanford G Ebuka Okorie

Okorie has a wide range on draft day, but the Timberwolves are another team in need of a point guard. He’s small, but so tough and is a true bucket.

29 — Cleveland Cavaliers (via SAS): Arkansas G Meleek Thomas

Thomas was built in a lab to be an NBA role player. He’s a good shooter, decent defender, and is comfortable lighting it up or taking on a smaller role.

30 — Dallas Mavericks (via OKC): North Carolina C Henri Veesaar

Veesaar is a good rebounder, can shoot from range, and make an impact defensively. You can’t ask for much more in a backup center.