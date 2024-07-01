Warriors Could Add $41 Million Wing to Replace Klay Thompson

It’s been a rough 24 hours or so for the Warriors, who let one veteran go in free agency—point guard Chris Paul—and are preparing to do the same with another, shooter Klay Thompson. Add the failure to work out a trade that would have brought Paul George to the Bay Area and you might understand why GM Mike Dunleavy isn’t in the best of moods these days.

But that could soon shift. If, indeed, the Warriors agree to help facilitate Thompson’s departure with a sign-and-trade, they will be in a position to bring back some assets and help replenish a roster that is losing its No. 2 scorer and top assist man. And with the Mavericks reported to be the favorites to land Thompson, the return package is shaping up.

It’s likely that, to match a Thompson contract that should start around $17 million, the Warriors would target 23-year-old Josh Green as the main return piece. Green is entering the first year of a three-year, $41 million contract that starts at $12.6 million.

The Warriors would need to take on another contract—possibly the $4 million owed to center Dwight Powell—to make the deal work.

Klay Thompson Leaning Toward Mavericks?

Thompson is planning to meet with the Mavericks, Clippers, Lakers and Sixers this week as he works out his next destination. He is seeking a four-year deal that the Warriors would not give him, and because he wants to earn more than the midlevel exception ($12.9 million) he will need the Warriors and his new team to agree to a sign-and-trade to move on.

In addition to money, Thompson also wants to go to a winning situation. The Mavs have stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in place and are coming off a run to the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Celtics in five games.

“If there is a frontrunner, I am going to say it’s the Dallas Mavericks,” TNT reporter Chris Haynes said. “He is very intrigued by the situation where he can be a guy that can fit in with what they do well, as far as Kyrie and Luka penetrating, drawing the defense, getting guys open shots. But also, the Dallas Mavericks’ offensive scheme needs a little bit of a tinkering. When you add Klay Thompson, a guy who moves around, their offense is a little stagnant. … Now with Klay Thompson, you can kind of experiment and go outside of the norm.

“That would be a good fit. So, the frontrunner, as of right now, I say the Dallas Mavericks.”

Warriors Era Ending

Thompson, of course, is a five-time All-Star who has played his entire 13-year career with the Warriors. But he’s also 34 and coming off the worst season since his rookie year, as he averaged 17.9 points and 3.3 rebounds, shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the 3-point line. The numbers were not bad, but he was inconsistent and even moved to the bench for 14 games.

Thompson teamed with Stephen Curry to form the “Splash Brothers,” helping the Warriors to four NBA championships.

Adding Green could give the Warriors a good two-way player to add to their young core of players like Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Green averaged 8.2 points last season, shooting 47.9% from the field and 38.5% from the 3-point line.