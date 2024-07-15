NBA Insider Reveals Warriors Trade Package for Lauri Markkanen: Report

Over the past few weeks, the Golden State Warriors have been interested in landing Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Warriors have been “the most engaged team” for the superstar forward in recent weeks.

Charania reported the Warriors’ current trade package, which includes Moses Moody and multiple picks.

“The Golden State Warriors have been the most engaged team for Markkanen in recent weeks, as league sources tell The Athletic they have discussed a proposal around Moses Moody, multiple first-round picks, multiple pick swaps and multiple second-round picks,” Charania wrote on July 15.

However, the Jazz want Jonathan Kuminga and some of the other Warriors’ young assets.

“The Jazz, however, have asked for the bulk of young talent and capital the Warriors possess, including Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski, along with picks, which has been a non-starter thus far for Golden State, league sources said,” Charania wrote.

Why the Warriors Should Trade Their Assets for Markkanen

The Golden State Warriors likely only have a few more years with Stephen Curry, as he’s 36 years old. Despite being older, Curry has proven that he’s still more than capable of giving the Warriors a chance to win a championship.

In the 2023-24 season, he averaged 26.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists. He made an All-NBA team after shooting 40.8% from 3-point range on 11.8 attempts.

However, the rest of the Warriors’ roster is lacking, as Curry doesn’t have a true co-star. Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Moody are all intriguing young players, but none of them have shown the ability to do what Markkanen has done over the past two years.

Factor in that he’s only 27 years old, and not only does moving their young assets make sense for the immediate future, but Markkanen would be a star the Warriors could have for much of the next decade when Curry decides to retire.

Charania added that he has leverage in this situation and that a team would want to be certain that he’d extend with them as he could hit free agency in 2025.

“Markkanen — who would be the most coveted 2025 free agent in the prime of his career — has an amount of leverage in all of this as well. Any team willing to give significant assets for the 7-foot big man would likely desire assurances that he would have interest in a long-term deal,” Charania wrote.

The Warriors would likely want to know if he’d do that before they trade for him, but if he’s willing to sign an extension, it could make sense to move all of their assets for him.

Markkanen’s Skill Set Would Perfectly Fit the Warriors

The Finland native is one of the best shooters in the NBA, and his 7-foot frame makes him more intriguing than many other options on the market.

In 2023-24, he shot 39.9% from 3-point range on 8.0 attempts per game. Markkanen averaged 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. He won the Most Improve Player Award the season prior after averaging a career-high 25.6 points per game.

With the amount of 3-point shots the Golden State Warriors like to take in their offensive scheme, Markkanen would be the perfect fit. He’s also a serviceable defender for his size and would help the Warriors on that end.

He’s the hottest name on the market for a reason, and with the Warriors desperate to find a No. 2 option, Markkanen could be just that for them.