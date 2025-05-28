Warriors Trade Proposal Grabs Celtics Star for Jonathan Kuminga

The Golden State Warriors will look to improve this offseason, and it could come in the form of Derrick White of the Boston Celtics. White, on the verge of being an All-Star, but arguably the best role player in the NBA, would be wanted by every team in the league if the Celtics make him available. It remains uncertain if the Celtics would move on from him in an offseason trade, but the Warriors are considered a suitor if they do.

In a recent trade idea from Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, the Warriors would land the elite guard, adding that he could be a perfect player to pair with Stephen Curry and the rest of the roster.

“The asking price for White may be more than the Warriors want to pay, although he’s the ideal backcourt mate for Curry to play next to and makes a good defense even better,” he wrote.

What Would the Warriors Give up to Land White?

With reports suggesting that the Golden State Warriors could be interested in trading for White, most recently from a podcast appearance with Logan Murdock of The Ringer, some have pondered what it would take for the Warriors to land him.

“I think that’s something that the Warriors are looking at right now, because Boston’s expected in league circles to have some sort of fire sale,” Murdock said.

“That’s somebody that you should look at. Just somebody that can play defense, and also kind of just settle everyone down, especially when you have a young group like that.”

After that report, former NBA guard Lou Williams said he loves the fit on the Warriors for White, stating that he checks all the boxes for what Golden State could be looking to add to its roster this offseason.

“I like this a lot,” Williams said. “He fits their style. He can shoot the basketball. He’s gonna be able to defend. He’s tough. He’s smart. A very cerebral basketball player. He check all of the boxes for the style of play the Golden State Warriors like to play.”

The Trade Package

If the Golden State Warriors were indeed interested in White, and the Boston Celtics are willing to move on from him, they’d have to get creative in a deal.

Searching for a potential trade, Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston added players who could be dealt in a potential trade. However, he said that unless the Celtics are desperate, they are unlikely to love what the Warriors have to offer.

“But if the Celtics get to the point entertaining White trade offers, are the Warriors even a realistic partner?

“In order for the salaries to match, the Celtics would need to take back roughly $28 million (or slightly less) worth of contracts from Golden State. A deal involving Buddy Hield, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski would meet those requirements, but it’s unlikely the C’s would have interest in that package, especially if it means releasing two players from their current roster,” Hartwell wrote.

There’s a possibility that the Warriors could include Jonathan Kuminga in a sign-and-trade, but it’s also tough to say that the Celtics would want him, as he isn’t anything that White is, despite only being 22 years old and showing some promise in the league.