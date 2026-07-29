Updated Warriors Depth Chart After Signing Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors signing Draymond Green to a one-year contract extension may be the final noteworthy move they make this offseason. LeBron James was considered the top free agent target of the Warriors with no reported backup plans. Many NBA teams improved as title contenders, but Golden State added zero new free agents or trade pieces with time running out.

Here’s the following depth chart for the Warriors to enter next season, as it currently stands:

Point Guard: Stephen Curry Shooting Guard: Brandin Podziemski Small Forward: Yaxel Lendeborg Power Forward: Draymond Green Center: Kristaps Porzingis Rotation bench players: DeAnthony Melton, Gui Santos, Will Richard, Al Horford Other bench players: LJ Cryer, Charles Bassey Injured players entering next season: Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody

The roster does not look like a title contender, and Golden State will have to fight to even make the playoffs in a loaded Western Conference. Stephen Curry will have to lead a lackluster core to win if the team has any chance of postseason action.

Missing out on LeBron saw the Warriors settling for re-signing their own free agents. Yaxel Lendeborg is the only new addition to the team. Despite Lendeborg looking great in the Summer League, trusting a rookie to step up that much is asking a lot from him.

Why Did Golden State Pay Draymond Green?

The Warriors paying Green almost $30 million for next season has upset some fans who wonder why they didn’t spend that money elsewhere. However, Green turned down his player option in his contract for that same figure to help the team improve their chances of landing LeBron before he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.

It was only fair for General Manager Mike Dunleavy to give an all-time great franchise player the money that he took off the table to help the team. Golden State has not been rumored to have any strong interest in any players on the market to see Green getting his money back.

Green also provides veteran leadership that can help younger talents like Lendeborg, Gui Santos and Moses Moody. The problem with the Warriors roster is not that they paid Green, but that they had no other moves that they felt could improve the team for next season.

Can The Warriors Add Talent Before Next Season?

There are still quite a few talented names on the free agent market for Golden State to add another player or two. However, the spending limitations can only see them adding players on a veteran minimum contract, unless they get creative to free up money.

DeMar DeRozan, Bradley Beal, and Russell Westbrook are the three biggest names on the market who will likely sign for cheap contracts. However, none of them have been seriously linked to the Warriors while other teams are rumored to have strong interest.

Other reports have stated that Golden State knows they are not a title contender and are content going into the season without being one. The only hope here would be the Warriors banking on Jimmy Butler and Moody coming back strong from injury.