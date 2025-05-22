Warriors Star Gets Called Out by NBA Great

Jimmy Butler’s playoff run with the Golden State Warriors didn’t go as planned. And one of the NBA’s most respected voices has now shared his thoughts.

On the latest episode of his podcast, Time Out with Dwyane Wade, the Hall of Famer and former Miami Heat champion was candid about what he saw—or didn’t see—from Butler during the Warriors’ second-round exit against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“I think the thing with Jimmy is, I didn’t like the way he just approached the game,” Wade said. “I know Jimmy is a pass-first guy. I know he’s about getting his teammates the ball and wants to see them shine. But it’s a point where, you’re getting $60 [million]. This ain’t working. You gotta go.”

(via Time Out with Dwyane Wade)

Warriors Needed a Lead Option—Butler Didn’t Step Up

Wade made it clear: in moments where your team needs you, passivity isn’t leadership.

“He won’t look at the basket. And I’ve seen this before. I’ve seen it in a Heat jersey,” Wade continued. “Jimmy Butler’s too good of a basketball player to not have his imprint on the game.”

(via Time Out with Dwyane Wade)

With Stephen Curry sidelined due to injury, Golden State leaned heavily on Butler to shoulder the offensive load. While his numbers were steady—averaging just over 20 points per game—Wade’s concern wasn’t about stat lines. It was about intent.

“When it’s time for you to take over, you just have to,” Wade added. “And even when you’re not making shots… I don’t care. Shoot. It’s bad offense if you’re not shooting.”

(via Time Out with Dwyane Wade)

Warriors’ New Star, Familiar Concerns

The Warriors acquired Butler with the hope he could bring playoff toughness and consistency. But with Curry out and the Timberwolves advancing in five games, Wade questioned whether Butler embraced the moment.

“Getting too close in that paint, and not putting that ball up to that basket—that’s bad offense,” Wade said.

(via Time Out with Dwyane Wade)

The two have history—teammates once in Chicago, and later, central figures in Miami’s culture. Wade’s words weren’t just criticism—they came from someone who knows Butler’s potential firsthand.

As the Warriors enter a pivotal offseason, they’ll be asking the same question Wade did: can Jimmy be the guy when it matters?

Butler’s Track Record Still Speaks for Itself

While Wade’s comments struck a chord, it’s worth noting that Butler’s career has long been defined by grit, leadership, and moments of postseason brilliance. From his unforgettable runs to the NBA Finals in 2020 and 2023 to multiple All-Star appearances, he’s earned a reputation as one of the league’s toughest competitors.

Not every series is a statement, and not every performance defines a player’s legacy. For Butler, the expectations are high because the bar he’s set is even higher. And while this postseason didn’t go as planned, the fire that’s made “Playoff Jimmy” a household name hasn’t disappeared.

The Warriors took a swing on a proven winner. And despite this early exit, they may still believe Butler has more big games—and bigger moments—left in him.