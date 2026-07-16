Warriors’ Anthony Davis Trade Price Could Change for LeBron: Insider

The Golden State Warriors‘ pursuit of LeBron James may require far more than convincing the four-time NBA MVP to choose the Bay Area.

It could also require prying Anthony Davis away from the Washington Wizards.

Fred Katz of The Athletic reported Thursday that the Wizards have no interest in trading Davis. But he added one notable caveat: if James makes a reunion with Davis a condition of joining Golden State, Washington would suddenly hold all the leverage.

“The Wizards have expressed no interest in trading him,” Katz wrote, citing league sources. “But they also acquired him for a minimum package less than a year ago.

“If James were to tell the Warriors that he’d go there as long as they acquired Davis too, then Washington would hold the leverage. And if Golden State offered a luscious return for James’ former running mate, the Wizards would have no choice but to listen.”

The comments provide another glimpse into just how complicated Golden State’s blockbuster pursuit of James could become.

Wizards Hold the Leverage

Washington has consistently maintained that Davis is not available.

The Wizards acquired the 10-time All-Star from the Dallas Mavericks at last season’s trade deadline in a deal that cost far less than many expected for a player of his stature.

Washington received Davis, D’Angelo Russell, Jaden Hardy and Dante Exum while sending Khris Middleton, Marvin Bagley III, AJ Johnson, Oklahoma City’s 2026 first-round pick, the Warriors’ top-20 protected 2030 first-round pick and three second-round selections to Dallas. Malaki Branham was also rerouted to the Charlotte Hornets as part of the multi-team transaction.

Earlier this offseason, Washington flipped Hardy and two second-round picks to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton.

Despite landing Davis without surrendering a massive collection of premium assets, the Wizards have repeatedly signaled they view him as a cornerstone alongside Trae Young, Alex Sarr and rookie No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa.

Andscape’s Marc Spears reported before free agency opened that Washington is not listening to trade offers for Davis.

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul reinforced that message during an appearance on his Game Over podcast with Max Kellerman.

When Kellerman asked whether Davis would suit up for the Wizards this season, Paul responded, “Yeah, why wouldn’t he?”

Asked if there was “something in the works,” Paul added, “I don’t know anything about that.”

Katz’s latest reporting doesn’t contradict those comments.

Instead, it suggests Washington’s stance would only soften if Golden State presented an overwhelming offer tied directly to James’ decision.

Davis’ Extension Adds Another Wrinkle to Warriors’ LeBron Pursuit

Beginning Aug. 6, Davis will become eligible to sign a contract extension worth up to four years and $275 million. The extension would replace his $62.8 million player option for the 2027-28 season, giving Washington an opportunity to lock up one of its franchise cornerstones for the long term.

His extension eligibility also introduces another variable.

Because Davis and James are both represented by Klutch Sports, some around the league could naturally wonder whether Davis would delay extension talks if James ultimately chose Golden State and preferred another reunion with his former Lakers teammate.

However, there has been no indication from Davis, his representatives or the Wizards that he plans to decline an extension or seek a trade. For now, Washington continues to operate as though Davis is central to its long-term plans.

Warriors Have Assets, But the Cost Would Be Steep

If the Warriors ultimately pursue Davis, matching salaries alone would require significant maneuvering.

Davis is set to earn $58.4 million next season, making Jimmy Butler’s $56.8 million contract almost certain to be included in any trade framework as the primary salary-matching piece while Butler continues recovering from a torn ACL.

Golden State also controls up to four tradable first-round picks, giving the franchise the draft capital necessary to construct one of the league’s strongest trade offers if it chooses to go all in.

Whether the Warriors would be willing to sacrifice that much for a 33-year-old Davis remains another question entirely.

LeBron Could Ultimately Dictate the Outcome

Golden State has spent weeks recruiting James.

Stephen Curry recently made a public recruiting pitch on Good Morning America, while Draymond Green acknowledged using a shared offseason vacation to lobby the four-time MVP. Coach Steve Kerr even joked to a fan this week, “We got him. Put that on Twitter.”

Despite those efforts, ESPN insider Shams Charania recently reported that Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia appear to have emerged as the primary focus of James’ decision-making process, though the Warriors remain in contention.

If James ultimately decides he wants one final championship run alongside Davis, however, Golden State’s offseason could become significantly more expensive.

The Warriors have the assets to make Washington think.

According to Katz, it would likely take exactly that.