Warriors Land Anthony Davis in Blockbuster Trade Proposal

The Golden State Warriors have made their offseason ambitions unmistakable.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor, the Warriors are exploring a blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis before making a run at LeBron James in free agency. ESPN’s Shams Charania added another twist Monday by reporting that Draymond Green declined his $27.7 million player option, creating additional financial flexibility as Golden State pursues both stars.

The challenge has never been identifying the target.

It has been constructing a trade package that satisfies the Washington Wizards while still leaving enough flexibility to chase James.

One framework could accomplish both.

Proposed Trade:

Golden State Warriors receive: Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell

Washington Wizards receive: Jimmy Butler, Brandin Podziemski, 2028 first-round pick

2030 first-round pick (with the existing top-20 protection from the Chris Paul trade removed, making it an unprotected first-round selection), 2027 first-round swap, 2029 first-round swap

The deal would leave Golden State with enough flexibility to pursue James using the full $15.1 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception, made possible after Green’s opt-out.

Anthony Davis Trade Request Would Shift Wizards’ Leverage

Everything hinges on Davis.

Washington has publicly maintained that it wants to keep the All-Star big man after pairing him with Trae Young, with general manager Will Dawkins saying the organization intends to discuss a long-term extension later this summer.

But if Davis specifically requested a trade to Golden State, the negotiating landscape would change.

The 33-year-old has one guaranteed season remaining on his contract before becoming extension-eligible later this offseason. While he can sign a four-year, $275 million extension beginning Aug. 6, that timeline resets if he is traded.

Combined with Davis’ lengthy injury history, Washington’s leverage would not be absolute.

The Wizards could certainly pursue a richer offer elsewhere if another contender emerged. But refusing to honor Davis’ preferred destination could create unfavorable optics for a rebuilding franchise hoping to establish itself as a player-friendly organization over the long term.

Brandin Podziemski Could Be the Deal’s Difference-Maker

The biggest addition to the proposal is Brandin Podziemski.

The 23-year-old guard is no longer simply a promising prospect.

After completing his third NBA season, Podziemski has emerged as one of the Warriors’ most valuable young players. He appeared in all 82 regular-season games and both Play-In contests while averaging 14.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.9 made 3-pointers.

He is also extension-eligible through June 30.

That combination of youth, production and long-term upside makes him exactly the type of player Washington should target.

Rather than demanding nearly every remaining first-round pick Golden State controls, the Wizards could accelerate their rebuild by acquiring a proven young rotation player who can contribute immediately while continuing to develop alongside Trae Young and the rest of their young core.

For the Warriors, including Podziemski would be painful.

The organization has viewed him as a foundational piece capable of helping bridge the transition beyond Stephen Curry’s prime. But sacrificing Podziemski could ultimately allow Golden State to preserve much of its remaining first-round draft capital instead of watching Washington strip away nearly every future asset available.

Jimmy Butler’s Contract Solves Warriors’ Salary Puzzle

Podziemski alone would not complete the trade.

Jimmy Butler’s $57 million expiring contract remains the financial centerpiece.

The six-time All-Star acknowledged the realities of the NBA business during a recent Warriors community event.

“If I get traded, I get traded,” Butler said, via ESPN’s Anthony Slater. “Their job is to win.”

His contract allows Golden State to legally acquire Davis while giving Washington financial flexibility beyond next season.

Combined with Podziemski and future draft compensation, Butler’s expiring deal creates a package that balances present value with long-term rebuilding assets.

Draymond Green’s Opt-Out Keeps Warriors’ LeBron James Dream Alive

Green’s decision may ultimately prove just as significant as any trade.

According to Charania, declining his player option gives Golden State additional flexibility to reshape its payroll.

If Green re-signs on a longer-term contract at a lower annual salary, the Warriors could preserve access to the full $15.1 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception—the mechanism they would likely need to sign James if he chooses to leave the Lakers.

League insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer previously reported in The Stein Line that Golden State has been preparing for months to pursue James, while O’Connor reported the organization’s vision is to reunite James with Davis alongside Curry, Green and coach Steve Kerr.

There is an undeniable risk.

Golden State would surrender one of its brightest young players, valuable draft capital and Butler after only one season. Davis has battled injuries throughout his career, and James would enter his age-42 season.

But championship windows rarely stay open forever.

If Davis ultimately requests a trade to the Bay Area, this proposal could give the Warriors their clearest path toward assembling one final superteam without completely mortgaging the franchise’s future.