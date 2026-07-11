Warriors Star Gets Dragged Into Bam Adebayo-Tyler Herro Drama

Tensions have reportedly been brewing in the Miami Heat locker room for years, culminating in Friday’s altercation between Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro—a feud tracing back to Golden State Warriors’ Jimmy Butler’s stint in Miami.

Per Heat insider Barry Jackson, Herro and Butler both felt “resentment” towards Adebayo when the All-Defensive star received a three-year, $166M supermax extension from the franchise in June 2024.

“What we can tell you is there has been some level of resentment from multiple former Heat players that Bam was the chosen one here and was given a big $$ extension by the Heat and was never subjected to trade rumors,” Jackson wrote on X shortly after news dropped of Adebayo punching Herro in the face on Friday.

When asked to clarify if he was referring to Butler, the Heat insider wrote:

“Indeed, People can figure it out.”

Jimmy Butler Jealous of Bam Adebayo?

As is widely documented, Butler wanted a two-year, $113M max extension from the Heat, but the Pat Riley-led franchise declined to offer it over concerns about his age and injury history. This reportedly caused a rift, culminating in a suspension and trade requests before Butler was shipped off to the Warriors at last year’s trade deadline.

Per several other insiders, Butler has not been in talking terms with Adebayo, his former teammate of five-and-a-half seasons, since arriving in Golden State.

Bam Adebayo – Tyler Herro Fight Explained

Herro apparently took a few digs at Adebayo after the Heat traded him to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. Notably, the All-Star guard questioned if Adebayo deserved to “making 60 million to be a top tier defender on some nights,” and also questioned the big man’s ability to shine in the playoffs.

The new Bucks star also posted a graphic on his IG stories highlighting players with the worst mid-range FG%, which included Adebayo (35.9%) and Antetokounmpo (26.8%).

It would appear that Adebayo got wind of Herro’s social media activity and confronted him ahead of the Heat vs Bucks Las Vegas Summer League game on Friday. Per ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk and Jamal Collier, the altercation occurred at a gym inside the Resorts World Casino in front of an AAU team run by Herro.

“According to multiple sources who witnessed the incident and who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter, Adebayo walked onto the courts and Herro said something to him. Adebayo approached Herro and, without hesitation, punched him,” read the report. “Herro’s AAU coach confronted Adebayo, and Herro yelled at his former teammate while being escorted out by security personnel. Both players left the scene on their own.

“A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Police Department said officers were not called to the scene. The Heat told The Athletic that they were aware of the incident and declined to comment. While members of the Bucks’ coaching staff said they were unaware of the incident, a Bucks spokesperson told The Athletic the team was aware. Coaches and team officials declined to comment.”