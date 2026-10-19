Warriors Get Concerning News on $110 Million Guard After Stephen Curry Update

The Golden State Warriors received reassuring news about Stephen Curry on Monday. But another member of their projected starting backcourt has emerged as an injury concern just two days before opening night.

Brandin Podziemski missed Monday’s practice because of lower back soreness, leaving his availability uncertain for Wednesday’s regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirmed the setback, telling reporters the third-year guard is day-to-day.

“He did not practice today, so he’s day-to-day, and we’ll have the update tomorrow,” Kerr said, according to Luca Evans of the San Francisco Chronicle. “Will be on the NBA portal injury report.”

The timing is particularly unfortunate for Podziemski, who has positioned himself for a larger role following an impressive preseason.

It also creates another potential headache for Kerr, whose rotation is already stretched thin by injuries.

Brandin Podziemski Injury Threatens Golden State’s Starting Lineup Plans

Podziemski had emerged as a leading candidate to start alongside Curry, with Kerr considering a lineup featuring Gui Santos, rookie Yaxel Lendeborg and Draymond Green at center.

His preseason performances strengthened that case.

The 23-year-old averaged 14.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in five exhibition games while shooting 39.3% from the 3-point range.

More importantly, he played some of his best basketball against the Lakers.

Podziemski scored 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting in Golden State’s preseason victory over Los Angeles on Oct. 6.

A week later, he added 17 points, five rebounds and two assists as the Warriors defeated the Lakers again.

Across those two meetings, Podziemski averaged 16.5 points while making 4 of 10 attempts from beyond the arc.

The injury also comes just days after Podziemski signed a five-year, $110 million rookie-scale contract extension with Golden State, underscoring the franchise’s long-term commitment to the 23-year-old guard. His strong preseason only reinforced the Warriors’ belief that he can take on a bigger role alongside Curry.

Those performances offered a glimpse of the offensive balance Kerr hopes to establish around Curry.

Podziemski can initiate possessions, attack the glass and move without the ball, reducing the burden on Golden State’s franchise cornerstone.

Whether he can provide that versatility Wednesday remains uncertain.

Kerr did not indicate that Podziemski would miss the opener, but his absence from practice means the Warriors must at least prepare for that possibility.

Warriors Receive Mixed Injury News Ahead of Lakers Opener

Podziemski’s setback came on the same day Curry took an encouraging step toward opening night.

After tweaking his right ankle during Sunday’s open practice at Chase Center, Curry participated fully in Monday’s session.

Kerr said the two-time NBA MVP is expected to play Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Anthony Slater.

“He’s fine,” Kerr said.

That development brought considerable relief to a Golden State team already dealing with significant absences.

Jimmy Butler remains sidelined following a torn ACL, while Moses Moody is recovering from a patellar tendon injury.

Kristaps Porzingis is also unavailable because of ongoing health concerns.

Those setbacks have forced Kerr to experiment with smaller lineups and rely more heavily on younger players.

Podziemski figures prominently in those plans, particularly against a Lakers backcourt featuring Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

His ability to rebound, make quick decisions and provide secondary scoring would give Curry much-needed support against Los Angeles.

The Warriors will have another opportunity to evaluate Podziemski before Wednesday’s opener, with his status expected to become clearer on Tuesday.

Curry appears ready to go.

Now Golden State is waiting to see whether his potential backcourt partner will join him.