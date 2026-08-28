Warriors Floated in Blockbuster Trade Involving Brandin Podziemski After Kuminga Saga

The Golden State Warriors have spent much of the offseason searching for ways to reinforce an aging roster without sacrificing the flexibility needed for another major move.

A new three-team trade proposal would take a different approach: sacrifice two younger guards to give Stephen Curry more immediate help — while avoiding another potentially complicated contract negotiation.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed a blockbuster involving Golden State, the Detroit Pistons and the Dallas Mavericks that would send P.J. Washington and Taurean Prince to the Warriors, while Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody would head to Dallas.

Golden State would also receive two second-round picks from Detroit.

The entire hypothetical is built around the Pistons acquiring Kyrie Irving, but the Warriors’ decision would revolve around Podziemski: Is Washington enough of an upgrade to surrender a 23-year-old guard who wants a new contract?

Brandin Podziemski Extension Could Complicate Warriors’ Decision

Podziemski made his intentions clear after last season.

“I want to be here for the long term,” Podziemski told the San Francisco Chronicle in April.

Golden State wants that, too. General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. said this month that the Warriors prefer to extend Podziemski “sooner rather than later.”

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The question is price.

ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel speculated that Podziemski’s next contract could land between $22 million and $24 million annually, while Golden State’s preferred range could be closer to $15 million-$18 million per season.

That’s a meaningful gap for a franchise that just emerged from the Jonathan Kuminga saga.

Golden State’s negotiations with Kuminga stretched through restricted free agency last year amid disagreements over money and contract control. Kuminga ultimately accepted a two-year, $46.8 million deal, was traded to Atlanta during the season and has now agreed to a two-year, $12.4 million contract with Minnesota after declining a richer Lakers offer.

The situations aren’t identical. Podziemski has openly expressed his desire to remain with Golden State, and the Warriors have reciprocated.

But after spending so much time navigating Kuminga’s future, another extension negotiation involving one of their young players creates an obvious question: Would Golden State rather lock in Podziemski at his price, risk restricted free agency next summer or turn him into veteran help now?

P.J. Washington Would Give Steph Curry Immediate Help

Washington is the centerpiece from Golden State’s perspective.

The 6-foot-7 forward offers size, defensive versatility and shooting while carrying extensive playoff experience. With Jimmy Butler and Moody recovering from significant knee injuries, Washington could immediately absorb major wing minutes and potentially start until Butler returns.

Prince would add another veteran shooter and defender, while the two second-round picks would give Golden State additional ammunition for another transaction.

But Buckley’s proposal isn’t an easy yes.

Podziemski averaged 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists last season while playing all 82 games. He also played his best basketball late, averaging 18.1 points during March and April.

That durability matters on one of the NBA’s oldest rosters.

Golden State would also be trading Podziemski and Moody without receiving a first-round pick, potentially sacrificing two of its more valuable younger pieces for players who improve the present without fundamentally changing the Warriors’ championship ceiling.

That’s the dilemma.

Washington would give Curry more help today. Moving Podziemski would also eliminate an extension decision that could soon cost Golden State more than $20 million per season.

After the Kuminga saga, the Warriors know how quickly a young player’s contract situation can become an organizational subplot.

The question is whether they’d rather negotiate with Podziemski or cash in the asset before they have to.