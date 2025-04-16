Jimmy Butler on Steph: “He’s Batman”

Every Batman needs his Robin.

And if you ask Jimmy Butler, he’s more than happy to suit up in the sidekick cape—so long as Steph Curry’s the one leading the charge.

“I think any team has a chance with me on it,” Butler told The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. “But I know every team has a chance with Steph on it. I get to play Robin. That’s my Batman.”

via Anthony Slater on X

Say what you want about Playoff Jimmy. But after Tuesday night, he’s backing it up—and then some.

The Chef Cooked, The Butler Served

In their 121–116 play-in win over the Memphis Grizzlies, the Warriors leaned on their two stars to pull them through. And they delivered—loudly.

Butler dropped 38 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists on 12-of-20 shooting. Curry wasn’t far behind with 37 points and his usual fourth-quarter sorcery, including back-to-back daggers that sealed the game.

It wasn’t just a win. It was a moment. The first time two teammates scored 35+ in a play-in game. The Warriors’ first-ever play-in victory. And maybe—just maybe—the start of something bigger.

The New Identity in Golden State

For years, the Warriors’ postseason hopes have revolved around Curry. Now, they’ve got a second superstar who knows how to win when the lights get brightest. Since Butler joined in February, Golden State is 23–7 in games he’s played.

And he’s made it clear—he knows his role. He’s here to complement greatness, not compete with it.

“That’s a Batman if I’ve ever seen a Batman. Always coming to save the day,” Butler told TNT after the game.

via NBA on X

It’s not about recapturing old magic. It’s about creating something new—with just enough of the old to be dangerous.

What’s Next: A Test vs. Houston

Now the Warriors face the 2-seed Houston Rockets in Round 1—a team that’s been dominant all season and hungry to prove they’re more than a regular-season success story.

But the Rockets haven’t seen this version of Golden State—Butler relentlessly getting to the line in pursuit of his first ring, Curry hunting his fifth with fresh legs and fire, and Draymond anchoring both ends like a man chasing one more parade.

Their last deep playoff run was in 2022. This might be the best shot they’ve had since.

Because when Jimmy’s the Robin, Steph doesn’t need to carry the city alone.

And that should terrify every contender in the West.