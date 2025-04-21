Jimmy Butler Makes History in Warriors Playoff Debut

The Warriors’ Game 1 win over the Rockets wasn’t just a road victory. It was a message.

Golden State walked into Houston’s building and walked out with a 95–85 win — thanks to their defense, their stars, and a willingness to embrace a little chaos when it counted most.

Warriors Set the Tone Early

Golden State led for nearly the entire night, holding Houston to just 13 points in the second quarter and 85 total — their lowest-scoring game of the season.

“We just held a helluva team to 85 points on their home floor,” Steve Kerr said. “Our defense is big-time. We’re going to count on that.” via The Athletic

The Warriors didn’t blitz Alperen Şengün, who finished with 26 points. They trusted Draymond Green to defend him straight up and focused on keeping Houston’s guards in check. It worked: Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet combined to shoot 7-of-34.

“If it’s a half-court game, I really think our defense can get the job done in this series,” Kerr added. “So we can’t be turning it over. We can’t give up a million offensive boards.” via The Athletic

Warriors Stars Deliver — And Make History

Stephen Curry finished with 31 points, hitting big threes in the fourth quarter to keep Houston at bay. But the night belonged to more than just The Chef.

Jimmy Butler, in his first playoff game with the Warriors, made franchise history. He became only the fourth player since the mid-1970s to record 25+ points, 7+ rebounds, 6+ assists, and 5+ steals in a postseason game.

It wasn’t just his stat line (25-7-6-5) — it was how he got there: drawing fouls, hitting tough shots, and playing with that edge that’s defined “Playoff Jimmy” for years.

Organized Chaos: The Warriors’ Identity

Despite a 23-point second-half lead, the Warriors let Houston claw back late. A few rushed passes. A miscommunication on an inbound. Kerr, at one point, screamed “Poise!” at Curry and Green after an unforced turnover.

But this is the Curry-era Warriors. The turnovers? The unpredictability? It’s all part of the ride.

“Sometimes good things come out of the organized chaos that one player in particular loves and thrives in,” Butler said. “I love the organized chaos, I’m not going to lie. Because nobody knows what to expect. Not even myself. Not even Coach. The only person who knows what’s coming out of the organized chaos is the one creating it.” via The Athletic

Defense Carries the Day

Golden State’s post-deadline defense — the best in the league since acquiring Butler — showed up in Game 1. They held Houston to 6-of-29 shooting from deep and forced 22 offensive rebounds to turn into just 85 points.

“We’ve gotta be rock solid,” Kerr said. “If we’re rock solid, smart and tough, I think we’ll be in good shape.” via The Athletic

They weren’t perfect — but they didn’t have to be.

Looking Ahead

Game 2 is Wednesday night in Houston. The Warriors have now won at least one road playoff game in 28 of the 29 series in the Curry era.

They’ve got Butler making history, Curry bending geometry, and a defense that travels. If Golden State can stay disciplined — and keep riding their stars — the organized chaos might just carry them even further.