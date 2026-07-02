Warriors Developing ‘Growing Belief’ on LeBron James Future

When the week began just days ago, there was a wash of momentum behind the notion that the Warriors were in prime position to add future Hall of Famer LeBron James to a group that included one of James’ best friends in the league (Draymond Green), one of his favorite coaches (Steve Kerr) and the player James most respects (Stephen Curry). Early reports that the Warriors would also pursue a trade for forward Anthony Davis petered out, but even without the Davis angle, Golden State emerged from the pre-free agency period as the top landing spot for James.

But that’s shifted somewhat since. James–who informed the Lakers he would not be back in L.A. for next year after having finished the season almost certain he would–is willing to accept a low-dollar offer to be in a place in which he is happy and has a chance to win.

Perhaps the reality has dawned that James could be happy with the Dubs, but the ceiling would be limited.

LeBron James’ Warriors Alternatives Piling Up

Consider James’ alternatives to the Warriors. Returning to the Cavaliers would be an obvious spot for James. So would a Miami Heat return. There are dark horses, too. He could win more with, say, the Spurs or Nuggets, and can now weigh how it would look to sign on with the new-look Sixers in the East.

James has not given an indication on a timetable to make a decision in free agency, but certainly, the Warriors have let some targets–Collin Sexton, Anfernee Simons–pass because the team is preserving a spot for James.

LeBron James Could Want Dubs to Make a Trade

Now, even if it is not Davis, the Warriors could yet make another trade to boost the roster and make things more appealing to James. For ESPN’s Anthony Slater, that’s still on the table, as the Warriors feel they’re on James’ list but not at the top.

Said Slater in an appearance on the network on Thursday: “They continue to get indications that they’re on Lebron James’ short list but I’m hearing a growing belief from them that they don’t necessarily believe that they’re at the top of that short list. If they’re not able to get LeBron done, they’re looking at a roster that will remain relatively stable. …

“You have people around the league, looking at the Warriors’ draft ammo, looking at the way they strategically structured Kristaps Porzingis’s contract os he can be traded and wondering if they can execute a trade that could maybe lure LeBron James.”

Warriors Have Flexibility, but Maybe Not Time

The Warriors do have some flexibility, even after the signing of Porzingis–it was done as an extension before the opening of free agency, which makes him eligible to be traded immediately. Forward Draymond Green has also held off signing a new contract as he is willing to adjust his number to make signing James easier.

In all, it means that the Warriors are still in the business of signing James. That’s the positive. But they may need to make changes to be able to execute that deal.