Warriors Got Disrespected By Celtics During Jaylen Brown Talks

The Golden State Warriors apparently hoped to make a big trade for Jaylen Brown before the Boston Celtics moved him. Brown was one of the top names shockingly on the trade market after the best season of his career. Golden State made calls about putting together a package for Brown, but it turns out Boston had no interest in any of their players.

Brett Siegel of Clutch Points reported the following update on the Warriors missing out:

“Jaylen Brown was another star the Warriors did have a conversation with the Celtics about. But to the Dubs’ dismay, Boston wasn’t even willing to hear any offers Golden State could make since the Celtics held no interest in any of their assets. The Warriors would’ve traded Jimmy Butler, who they have not wanted to move, along with draft assets in either scenario for Davis or Brown.”

Golden State would have instantly improved with Brown joining Curry as another NBA superstar. The Celtics witnessed Brown proving he could be the best player on a playoff team. Most expected Boston to fall apart without Jayson Tatum, but they finished as the second seed. Warriors’ management wanted to invest money and years into Brown as a new co-star. Unfortunately, the Celtics refused to call back or listen to any Golden State offers.

Figuring Out Warriors Trade Package For Jaylen Brown

Boston refusing to even listen to Golden State seems ridiculous after they settled for a weak trade package. The Philadelphia 76ers sent Paul George’s horrible contract and two future first round draft picks as the compensation for Brown.

Those picks seem a lot less valuable now since Philly has LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe on the roster with him. The Celtics essentially traded a former Finals MVP for an aging veteran on a brutal contract and two draft picks that may be at the bottom of the draft.

Golden State offering Jimmy Butler and two picks would have been a better deal. Butler could help Boston when he returns from injury next season, and the Warriors have more valuable picks. The Celtics missed out on first round picks that could have come after Curry retired and the team declined.

How This Influenced LeBron James’ Decision

The Brown trade ultimately played the biggest role in LeBron picking the 76ers as his next NBA destination. James wanted Golden State and the Cleveland Cavaliers to make trades for another star if he was going to sign there.

Brown ultimately stacked the odds in favor of Philadelphia having the best chance at a title for LeBron. The Warriors getting Brown would have likely helped them get James. LeBron reportedly wanted to play with Stephen Curry, but the team needed at least one more star.

Boston’s odd process led to Golden State missing out on their chance to sign James and help the 76ers. The Celtics ended up helping a division rival become the new Eastern Conference favorites. A simple phone call or counteroffer with the Warriors would have helped both of them out over what Boston actually did.