Warriors Host New Group of NBA Draft Prospects Ahead of Picks No. 11 and No. 54

The Golden State Warriors will continue evaluating talent ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft when six prospects participate in pre-draft workouts on Monday.

With the No. 11 overall pick and No. 54 pick, the Warriors have remained active throughout the pre-draft process as they search for players who can contribute alongside Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and the franchise’s emerging young core.

Monday’s workout group includes Baylor guard Obi Agbim, Indiana forward Tucker DeVries, Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey, Vanderbilt forward AK Okereke, Miami (Ohio) guard Peter Suder and Indiana guard Lamar Wilkerson.

The latest workout class gives Golden State another opportunity to evaluate experienced college players who could emerge as second-round selections, two-way contract candidates or undrafted free-agent targets later this month.

Tucker DeVries Headlines Warriors Workout Group

Among Monday’s participants, DeVries enters with the highest draft profile.

The 6-foot-7 wing transferred to Indiana after a decorated career at Drake and averaged 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists during the 2025-26 season. Scouts continue to view him as one of the more polished offensive players in the draft class thanks to his shooting ability, basketball IQ and positional versatility.

ESPN draft analyst Jeremy Woo ranked DeVries at No. 87 in his latest Draft Big Board Rankings.

However, the Indiana wing struggled offensively during the NBA G League Elite Camp, shooting 1-for-8 from the field.

Despite that performance, evaluators continue to view DeVries as a potential late-second-round pick or priority undrafted free agent because of his size, shot-making ability and experience.

Tamin Lipsey Brings Defensive Versatility

Lipsey enters the draft process with one of the strongest defensive reputations among college guards.

The Iowa State standout helped anchor one of the nation’s top defensive programs while earning praise from scouts for his toughness, instincts and point-of-attack defense. Lipsey’s ability to pressure opposing ball handlers and generate turnovers has consistently drawn attention from NBA evaluators.

While questions remain about his offensive ceiling at the next level, scouts view Lipsey as a player who could carve out a role because of his defensive impact and leadership qualities. Some evaluators have compared Lipsey’s defensive profile to New York Knicks guard Miles McBride and veteran guard Jevon Carter because of his on-ball pressure and disruptive defensive instincts.

Warriors Evaluating Experienced Scorers and Shooters

Several other participants bring proven offensive production.

Wilkerson emerged as one of Indiana’s top perimeter threats and earned an invitation to the G League Elite Camp after a productive season. His shooting ability and scoring instincts have helped him generate interest from NBA teams searching for backcourt depth.

Woo ranked Wilkerson No. 86 on his latest NBA Draft Big Board. Like his Indiana teammate DeVries, Wilkerson endured a difficult shooting performance at the NBA G League Elite Camp, connecting on 3 of 10 attempts from 3-point range.

Agbim built a reputation at Baylor as a dynamic scorer capable of creating offense both on and off the ball.

Suder, meanwhile, became one of the Mid-American Conference’s most productive guards at Miami (Ohio), showcasing playmaking ability and perimeter shooting.

Suder, meanwhile, became one of the Mid-American Conference’s most productive guards at Miami (Ohio), showcasing playmaking ability, perimeter shooting and offensive efficiency.

Bleacher Report draft analyst Jonathan Wasserman identified Suder as one of the more intriguing under-the-radar guards in the class because of his experience, decision-making and offensive versatility.

“Miami Ohio’s Peter Suder probably one of lesser-known names at NBA combine. Helped himself with 27 vs Tennessee in NCAAs.

6-5, 22-yr-old, combo skill set/IQ for a potential connector role. 42% 3PT, 48% 2PT jumpers, 22% AST, very efficient self-creator in ISO/PnR, 44% catch-shoot,” Wasserman wrote on X in May.

Okereke gives the group additional frontcourt size and versatility. The Vanderbilt forward has intrigued scouts with his athletic tools, defensive potential and developmental upside.

Warriors Continue Building Draft Board

Golden State enters the June draft with two selections: the No. 11 overall pick and the No. 54 pick.

The No. 11 pick represents Golden State’s highest draft selection since selecting Jonathan Kuminga seventh overall in 2021.

The lottery selection gives the Warriors access to several projected first-round prospects, while the late second-round pick provides an opportunity to uncover value among experienced college players, developmental prospects or potential two-way contract candidates.

The organization has historically found contributors throughout the draft. Draymond Green was selected No. 35 overall in 2012, while Golden State has frequently used the workout process to identify players who fit its system and culture.

As Curry enters the latter stages of his Hall of Fame career, the Warriors face the challenge of balancing immediate roster needs with long-term development. That reality has made this year’s pre-draft process especially important.

While Monday’s group does not feature consensus lottery prospects, several participants have generated NBA interest because of their shooting ability, defensive versatility, experience and potential role-player value at the next level.

The Warriors are expected to continue bringing in prospects throughout June as they finalize their draft board ahead of one of the most important offseasons of the Curry era.