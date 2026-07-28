Warriors Could Make Drastic Move With Draymond Green: Insider

Veteran forward Draymond Green opted out of his $27.6M player option to allow the Golden State Warriors financial flexibility in their pursuit of LeBron James. He also led the recruiting effort for James, who ultimately signed with the Philadelphia 76ers on a veteran minimum contract.

According to The Athletic, the Warriors are compelled to reward Green’s loyalty by giving him a new contract starting in the range of $28M per season.

However, the Warriors may also be forced to give Green a no-trade clause, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, after they tried to move him for Giannis Antetokounmpo in February and once again made him available for a superstar-level player.

Draymond Green Contract to Have No-Trade?

On Monday’s edition of ESPN’s “First Take,” Windhorst explained why the Warriors may have to give Green a no-trade clause after their previous efforts to move him.

“Are they going to give Draymond Green a no-trade clause in this contract he’s about to sign? Because he’s eligible for it and I think he feels he almost got traded,” Windhorst said, pointing to the Warriors offering Green to the Milwaukee Bucks.

“If they give him a no-trade clause, they’re obviously not moving him and that limits what they’re going to do this season,” added the insider.

Draymond Green, Warriors in Awkward Spot

Shortly after LeBron James spurned the Warriors, Green revealed on his podcast that the Warriors had not offered him a new contract as recently as July 25.

“I am still unsigned; I have no contract offer,” he said. “The Warriors have not offered me a contract yet. We will figure it out. No one’s patience has worn thin; my patience hasn’t worn thin; Rich Paul’s patience hasn’t worn thin; neither have the Warriors’ patience worn thin, nor anyone else for that matter.

“I saw a post the other day about starting players in the NBA, the length of time they’ve been a free agent, and I just wanna throw my hat in that bucket. My free agency days are growing by the day.”

Some insiders have suggested that the Warriors would be handicapping their future by signing Green to a contract north of $25M, given that so much of their cap is tied to Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler III. Notably, they may not have much flexibility to pursue a big move during next season’s trade deadline period.

After Green got nearly traded to Milwaukee this year, he made it clear that there were no ill feelings between him and the Warriors front office.

“I think a lot of people want to know how I feel about it,” Green said. “Like, am I upset about it? I’m not at all. If that’s what’s best for this organization, that’s what’s best for the organization. I’m not like, ‘Ah, they f—ed me over.’ I don’t really feel that way.”