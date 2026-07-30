Warriors’ Draymond Green Doubles Down After Josh Hart Post

Draymond Green has committed to another season with the Golden State Warriors.

He’s also making it clear he hasn’t lost his willingness to engage in a public debate.

Less than a week after agreeing to a one-year, $27.7 million contract extension with the Warriors, Green fired back at New York Knicks guard Josh Hart on Threads, questioning why Hart waited nearly two years to respond to comments about Jalen Brunson’s contract.

“Dude waited 2 years to respond to that video from 520?” Green wrote. “Why not say it then? Let’s normalize not front running and talking while you up. Be on the same type of time AT ALL TIMES!”

The exchange picked up where Hart left off a day earlier.

The Knicks guard had taken issue with Green’s long-circulating remarks about Brunson’s team-friendly extension, writing on X: “We got to normalize grown men not counting other peoples pockets.”

We got to normalize grown men not counting other peoples pockets https://t.co/o5pr8MWiz6 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 29, 2026

Green answered within hours.

Draymond Green Questions Josh Hart’s Timing

Notably, Green didn’t revisit the substance of his original argument.

Instead, he focused on Hart’s timing.

If Hart disagreed with his comments, Green suggested, why wait until now?

The disagreement dates back to Brunson’s 2024 extension, when Green argued that teammates should be willing to make financial sacrifices if a franchise cornerstone accepts less than maximum value to help build a contender.

Hart clearly saw it differently.

His response quickly gained traction across social media, setting the stage for Green’s latest reply.

Neither player mentioned the other by name. Neither needed to.

The back-and-forth quickly became one of the NBA’s more talked-about offseason exchanges.

Green’s Extension Reinforces Warriors’ Commitment

Green’s latest comments arrived just days after the Warriors reaffirmed their own commitment to the four-time NBA champion.

After Golden State’s pursuit of LeBron James ended without a deal, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Green agreed to a one-year, $27.7 million extension to remain with the only franchise he has played for.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater later reported that Green waived his implicit no-trade clause as part of the agreement and received a 15% trade kicker.

The revised contract gives the Warriors additional flexibility while keeping one of the pillars of their dynasty alongside Stephen Curry.

It also comes during an offseason in which Golden State explored multiple avenues to maximize Curry’s remaining championship window.

The Warriors checked on LeBron James before the four-time MVP ultimately signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. They also declined Boston’s asking price for Jaylen Brown and never aggressively pursued Anthony Davis after determining the long-term cost outweighed the short-term upside.

Green’s new deal reflects the organization’s decision to continue building around its veteran core rather than pivot toward a rebuild.

That philosophy hasn’t changed.

Neither, apparently, has Green’s personality.

Whether it’s discussing roster construction, championship expectations or another player’s social media post, the Warriors forward has rarely shied away from saying exactly what he thinks.

Hart found that out this week.

And judging by Green’s response, he believes those conversations should happen in real time—not years later after opinions begin circulating again.