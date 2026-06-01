Warriors’ Draymond Green Makes Surprising Top Pick in Defensive Teammate Ranking

There’s no denying that Draymond Green is one of the greatest defenders of his generation.

It’s safe to say that Green knows about defense more than the average NBA player, so his takes on this side of the ball are valid.

On the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, the Golden State Warriors star answered some fan questions. He was asked to name his top three defensive teammates of all time, and his top pick could come as a surprise for some.

“Andrew Bogut number one, Klay Thompson number two,” Green said, via HoopsHype. “Klay Thompson, ball hawk. And I’d say number three, number three, my favorite defensive teammate of all time, or not favorite, but top three. Kevin Durant was elite defensively here. Elite. Andre Iguodala. Andre Iguodala made the game really easy. Got to go with Andre. It has to be Andre.”

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Before Green became the Warriors’ defensive anchor, Andrew Bogut was the man in the middle in Golden State.

Klay Thompson was one of the best two-way players in the NBA during his peak with the Warriors, while Andre Iguodala’s defensive prowess led to his NBA Finals MVP award in 2015.

Green mentioning Durant’s defense in Golden State was a great shout-out since there’s a perceived problem between the former teammates.

Andrew Bogut’s Influence on Draymond Green’s Career

Back in a January episode of The Draymond Green Show, the former Defensive Player of the Year explained how influential and important Andrew Bogut was to his NBA career.

“Andrew Bogut is as valuable as anyone in my career,” Green said, via NBL.com.au. “Andrew Bogut taught me how to play both post defense the first day I got to Golden State. He helped me understand different reads on the defensive end as good as anyone has taught me.”

Green called himself lucky to have Bogut as his veteran upon arriving in Golden State. He has nothing but love and gratitude for the Australian big man for what he has done for his career.

Bogut was with Golden State from 2012 to 2016. He was the starting center for the Warriors in their 2015 NBA championship run. He was also part of the 2016 and 2019 teams that went to the NBA Finals.

Draymond Green’s Offseason Predicted

It’s going to be an interesting summer for the Golden State Warriors, especially after Steve Kerr signed a new contract to remain as head coach.

Draymond Green has a player option for next season, with Spotrac’s Keith Smith predicting that he’ll be opting out and become a free agent. Smith added that Green will likely remain in the Bay Area at a discounted deal, though he doesn’t expect the veteran to take a huge pay cut.

Smith’s prediction is a three-year, $75 million contract with a team option or a partial guarantee in the final season.