Warriors’ Draymond Green Made NBA History Before Outburst

The Golden State Warriors suffered a 117-93 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinals series. Draymond Green had a subpar game, finishing with nine points, four rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block. The Warriors were a minus-3 with him on the court.

Still, Green etched his name in the history books during the Game 1 win on April 7.

The 2017 Defensive Player of the Year became just the eighth player to tally over 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in NBA playoffs history. Green joined Hall of Famers Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Jason Kidd, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James in the exclusive list.

Elite company for Draymond 🤩 Read more: https://t.co/f3tO5egAT6 pic.twitter.com/cVW7q8p3Vp — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 9, 2025

Green made more history in the Game 2 loss by surpassing Dennis Johnson for 14th all-time in NBA playoff assists.

23 ⚡️ Draymond Green has passed Dennis Johnson for 14th most assists in Playoff history. pic.twitter.com/Iziji7NZRw — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 9, 2025

An All-Time Great Defender

With 1,008 assists from 166 playoff games, Green is just 14 assists shy of eclipsing Jordan for 13th and 32 dimes from eclipsing Bryant in the 12th spot.

While it’s remarkable that Green has logged so many assists and rebounds, it’s his defense that has consistently earned him praise.

“He’s the best defender I’ve ever seen my life, and he rises to the occasion on top of being a great defender,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said on April 28.

“He’s an incredible competitor. I’ve seen it for 11 years — game on the line, Draymond making a stop. It’s like having Steph Curry take the shot.”

It’s not just teammates, but even his rivals who hold Green in very high regard. Ahead of the Timberwolves-Warriors series, Rudy Gobert — who had several run ins with Green in the 2023-24 season — spoke of the challenges the Warriors forward presents.

“Obviously he’s Draymond, he’s an all time great defender,” Gobert said of the Warriors star. “It’s going to be really physical, he’s gonna be himself, for me it’s about being myself, also being physical and doing all the things I need to do to help my team win.”

Draymond Green Calls Out ‘Agenda’

Green’s historic week was marred by his on-court outburst in Game 2, which earned him his fifth technical foul of the 2025 NBA playoffs. During the second quarter, Green seemingly hit Timberwolves center Naz Reid in the head with his elbow, which led to the referees reviewing the play and hitting him with a technical foul.

An incensed Green had to be calmed down by his teammates, including Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry, before he warmed the bench for an extended period.

After the game, Green lashed out at the NBA and the media for portraying him as “an angry Black man” in a locker-oom tirade.

“I’m not an angry Black man,” Green said, via The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

“I’m a very successful, educated Black man with a great family. And I’m great at basketball, I’m great at what I do. The agenda to try to keep making me look like an angry Black man is crazy. I’m sick of it. It’s ridiculous.”

Green stormed out of the locker room after his outburst and refused to take any more questions. The defensive ace is two technical fouls away from a one-game suspension.