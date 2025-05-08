Warriors Send Two-Word Message On Draymond Green Record

With Stephen Curry sidelined, Draymond Green stepped up big on the offensive end in the Warriors‘ 99-88 Game 1 victory over the Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.

With his stat line of 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals, Green joined LeBron James and Hakeem Olajuwon as only the third player in NBA history to rank in the 25 in three all-time playoff categories: steals, rebounds and blocks.

To celebrate the occasion, the Warriors sent a two-word message via social media to toast Green, their longtime defensive ace.

“Historic company,” wrote the franchise’s X account, while acknowledging Green’s feat.

Through 165 playoff games, Green has 253 steals, 1,438 rebounds and 224 blocks, to go with 1,899 points and 1,003 assists. Green’s Swiss Army knife playing style has been a huge key to Golden State’s four championship wins in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022.

Draymond Green Dominating the Playoffs

Green has been arguably the best overall defensive player in the 2025 NBA playoffs, holding the likes of Fred VanVleet to 25% shooting, Amen Thompson to 31.3%, Alperen Sengun to 39% and Jalen Green to 25%. In the Game 1 win versus the Timberwolves, he did an admirable job containing Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert, not to mention cut off driving lanes for the likes of Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo.

After the Warriors dispatched the Rockets in the first round, head coach Steve Kerr spoke in depth of Green’s value to his team.

“He’s the key to our team,” he told The Athletic of Green.

“He’s the guy who can drive winning. But he can also drive losing, frankly. What makes him great is also his kryptonite. His emotion, his passion, his competitive fire. And he knew last game that flagrant right away set a bad tone. He was emotional afterwards in the timeout. He was not poised. The whole key to the series was poise. Flagrant foul when a guy just wraps you up? That was a lack of composure. And then it sort of spirals, right? You’re not following the game plan, you’re fouling VanVleet.”

Key To Warriors Winning Championship?

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith believes the Warriors can win the 2025 NBA championship if Green can continue to make his open three-point shots. The veteran forward is making 1.5 threes per game at 29.3% shooting through eight playoff games. Those are the most threes-per-game since he made 1.9 a game in the 2017 NBA playoffs.

“If Draymond makes open jump shots, the Warriors can win it all,” Smith said of the Warriors on ESPN’s “First Take” on May 7. “Because when you look at what the rest of them bring to the table — clearly the know how to defend, they’re exceptionally coached and get contributions from others.

“But if Draymond is left open, and he buries those shots, they can beat anybody. And that’s what happened [in Game 1] versus Minnesota. If it lasts, Golden State will win this series.”

Green is averaging 9.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks through eight playoff games. The Warriors have outscored teams by 1.5 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor.