Warriors Announce Final Roster Move After Georges Niang Signing

The Golden State Warriors officially completed their roster Wednesday by adding a much-needed source of speed and downhill scoring to their backcourt.

Golden State announced the signing of free-agent guard Brandon Williams one day after officially adding veteran forward Georges Niang. Williams becomes the 15th player on the Warriors’ standard roster entering training camp.

The team did not release financial terms, but Williams reportedly signed a one-year, $2.6 million contract.

The move gives the Warriors another ballhandler behind Stephen Curry and De’Anthony Melton while rewarding Williams for a breakout season with the Dallas Mavericks.

Williams, 26, averaged career highs of 13 points, 3.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 22.2 minutes last season. He appeared in a career-high 66 games, including 15 starts, and reached double figures 50 times.

For a Golden State roster short on players who consistently pressure the paint, Williams offers a useful change of pace.

Brandon Williams Gives Golden State Needed Burst

Williams’ route to a guaranteed NBA roster spot was neither quick nor predictable.

He went unselected in the 2021 NBA draft after one season at Arizona and spent time with four G League organizations: the Westchester Knicks, College Park Skyhawks, Osceola Magic and Texas Legends.

Williams averaged 22 points, 6.3 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 96 G League games. He gradually converted that production into NBA opportunities with Portland and Dallas, initially on two-way contracts.

His breakthrough came last season.

Williams scored at least 20 points eight times while establishing himself as a dependable rotation option for the Mavericks. He used his first-step quickness to turn corners, reach the paint and create shots before opposing defenses could become organized.

Those traits should distinguish him from Golden State’s other reserve guards. Williams is not a proven high-volume shooter, but he can manufacture rim pressure and keep the offense moving when Curry rests.

The Warriors have often struggled to create those advantages without their franchise point guard on the floor.

Warriors Complete Roster on Consecutive Days

Williams’ signing capped two consecutive days of official roster moves.

Golden State announced Niang’s addition Tuesday, giving Steve Kerr a veteran stretch forward who has made 39.9% of his career 3-point attempts. The Warriors followed Wednesday by formally adding Williams and filling their final standard roster opening.

The two players address different needs.

Niang supplies frontcourt shooting. Williams brings speed, dribble penetration and another option to initiate the offense. Together, they represent the Warriors’ only external veteran additions after an offseason spent largely retaining their own players.

Williams will enter training camp competing with Melton and Brandin Podziemski for reserve ballhandling responsibilities. His opportunity could depend on whether he can defend consistently and improve as a perimeter shooter.

At 6-foot-1, Williams does not provide much positional versatility. Pairing him with Curry would create a small backcourt that opponents could attempt to target.

His offensive skill set, however, addresses a legitimate weakness. Golden State needed another guard capable of attacking a tilted defense instead of merely circulating the ball around the perimeter.

Williams spent much of his professional career fighting for a stable NBA role. After his strongest season, he arrives in Golden State with something more substantial than an audition.

The Warriors’ roster is now full. Williams’ next challenge is proving he deserves a place in Kerr’s rotation.