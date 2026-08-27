Warriors Get Great News On Lauri Markkanen Trade This Season

The Golden State Warriors will need to explore every option to improve the team during the upcoming season, and one All-Star NBA talent that the franchise loves could be available. A new report cites Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen as being one of the top stars who could realistically hit the trade block this season. Golden State showed interest in the past when Utah had too high trade demands, but so many things have changed since then.

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz named Markkanen as a trade chip and why Utah may move on:

“This is why Markkanen should be shopped. A core of Peterson, Keyonte George, Ace Bailey and Jackson are all 26 or younger. Markkanen, meanwhile, will turn 30 next spring and doesn’t fit the timeline of this group. He’s also taking a starting spot away from Peterson or Bailey, the two players with the highest ceilings on this team.”

Swartz believes that Utah having more investment in quite a few younger talents could spell the end of Lauri’s time with the franchise. Jaren Jackson and Daryn Peterson are now the two most important players on the team. Unless the Jazz have a strong record that shows playoff chances at the trade deadline, Markkanen could be flipped with teams like Golden State having strong interest.

Why Golden State Warriors Would Want Lauri Markkanen

History shows that the Warriors franchise love Markkanen’s game and truly wanted to acquire him in the past. Jazz General Manager Danny Ainge is known for finessing other teams with his trades, and he wanted far too many pieces from Golden State.

Both teams are more willing to take part in a trade for their respective mindsets today than a few years ago. The Warriors missing out on LeBron James in free agency saw them adding nobody noteworthy to truly improve the lineup, so a mid-season trade is far more likely.

Utah now has goals to make the playoffs and Markkanen not fitting into the winning plans would make him the odd man out due to his contract. Trading for former DPOY Jackson from the Memphis Grizzlies last season made Lauri quite expendable moving forward.

Warriors Would Have To Trade A Beloved Player

Financial rules will see a good player on the way back to Utah with potential draft picks and/or prospects. Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler make the most sense as veterans who also make huge money.

Golden State would likely have to part ways with one of them since the Jazz would welcome a future Hall of Famer with winning history. One of those two is most likely to be the main trade piece in any realistic move. General Manager Mike Dunleavy would also have to part ways with one or two picks.

Markkanen does fit into Steve Kerr’s system and would be able to contribute to an offense run by Stephen Curry. The Warriors’ biggest fear in such a scenario would be banking on the health of Markkanen after a few years of health woes. Curry and Kristaps Porzingis already sees two starters with health concerns before adding another.