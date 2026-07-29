Warriors’ Draymond Green Gets Roasted for His Wild LeBron James Theory

Draymond Green has always had strong opinions about LeBron James, and free agency season gave him another chance to share one. This time, though, not everyone in the NBA world was ready to nod along.

Green went on his own podcast to explain why he thought the Warriors never really had a shot at landing LeBron. One former NBA player watching from the outside had a very different read on the situation.

Kendrick Perkins Fires Back at Draymond’s LeBron Theory

Green laid out his reasoning on his own podcast this week. In his view, LeBron never got past the Warriors’ old playoff wars with Cleveland, and that history was the real reason he skipped Golden State in free agency.

“You look at Golden State, and I ultimately don’t think Bron was ever able to get over the history, and I understand it, I get it,” Green said. “I think what we all ultimately always knew is like that’s the hurdle to get over, you know?” Green said.

Perkins was asked about those comments on First Take, and he flat out rejected the idea. He argued the Finals history between the two sides had nothing to do with where LeBron chose to sign.

“He’s delusional. That played no part. The history of what they went through, and the battles against Cleveland and Golden State had nothing to do with LeBron James’ decision… Draymond was delusional, and he knows.”

Kendrick Perkins on Draymond Green's comments on the Warriors not getting LeBron, via @FirstTake: "He's delusional. That played no part. The history of what they went through, and the battles against Cleveland and Golden State had nothing to do with LeBron James' decision. …… https://t.co/yvwJMmAU6R — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 29, 2026

How the LeBron’s Saga Ended for the Warriors

LeBron picked the 76ers, and the news caught most of the league off guard. Green says he was the exception, since he already had a sense the move was coming before it was announced.

Once the decision became official, Green went on his podcast and gave his explanation. He pointed to the Warriors’ old battles with LeBron’s teams, and also suggested LeBron wanted to avoid backlash for teaming up with Curry.

That theory is what set Perkins off. He went on First Take and pushed back hard, saying none of that history actually factored into where LeBron chose to sign.

With LeBron gone to Philadelphia, Green’s next move was his own free agency decision. He had opted out of his $27.7 million deal earlier in the offseason to help the Warriors clear room for a run at LeBron.

Once that pursuit ended, Green re-signed with Golden State on the same $27.7 million contract. The Warriors head into next season with their core mostly intact, just without the star they spent the offseason chasing.