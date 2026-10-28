Warriors Get Major Update on All-Defensive Wing Trade Target

The Golden State Warriors have the draft capital to make a serious run at Herb Jones. What they don’t have is a willing trade partner.

Despite the New Orleans Pelicans forward’s surprisingly diminished role under new coach Jamahl Mosley, the Warriors’ coveted defensive target remains firmly in the team’s plans, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Stein reported Wednesday, Oct. 28, that New Orleans hasn’t indicated a willingness to trade Jones, who has gone from a regular starter to a bench player averaging a career-low 17.1 minutes.

Golden State has enough future first-round picks to meet the Pelicans’ reported asking price. Yet no team has met that valuation, leaving Jones’ availability in question.

Marc Stein Reveals Pelicans’ Herb Jones Trade Stance

Stein contacted a Pelicans official Wednesday as speculation intensified over Jones’ future.

“Just spoke to a Pelicans official who tells The Stein Line that the team has not indicated a willingness to trade Herb Jones,” Stein reported on X.

He added that New Orleans has maintained a high threshold for offers involving Jones and Trey Murphy III for months.

Jones’ reduced role has raised eyebrows around the league.

After starting all 56 games he played last season, the 27-year-old has come off the bench in each of New Orleans’ first three contests.

His minutes have fallen from 28.4 per game last season to 17.1, while his scoring average has dipped to 3.3 points.

Mosley acknowledged Tuesday that Jones deserves more opportunities.

“Finding more time for him is going to be a key priority for me,” Mosley said.

The coach explained that his staff is evaluating rotations in five-game stretches.

Warriors Have Draft Capital to Pursue Coveted Target

Golden State has previously shown interest in Jones, whose defensive versatility would complement Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

According to In The N.O., the Pelicans have maintained an asking price near two first-round picks, with no team meeting that valuation.

Unlike the Los Angeles Lakers, another team previously linked to Jones, the Warriors have the draft assets to assemble a two-first-round-pick offer.

Golden State controls several future first-round selections, giving general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. flexibility in trade negotiations.

However, there is no indication the Warriors have offered New Orleans two first-rounders for Jones.

Dunleavy must weigh the benefits of adding an established defender against the long-term value of those picks, particularly with Curry nearing the twilight of his career.

Could Jones’ Reduced Minutes Change Trade Outlook?

Jones would address a significant need for Golden State, which is dealing with the absences of Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody.

His ability to defend multiple positions could help stabilize a wing rotation that has leaned heavily on less experienced contributors.

However, New Orleans has little incentive to move him.

Jones signed a three-year, $68 million contract extension in July 2025, giving the Pelicans contractual control beyond this season.

In The N.O. reported that several teams are monitoring his situation, with some league observers believing his trade value could decline if his limited minutes persist.

Such a development could eventually give Golden State an opening without requiring it to surrender multiple premium draft picks.

But Mosley has already indicated that finding more playing time for Jones is a priority.

And Stein’s latest report suggests the Pelicans aren’t interested in selling low simply because their defensive standout has struggled to find minutes.

For the Warriors, the challenge isn’t necessarily finding enough assets to make a competitive offer.

It’s convincing New Orleans to consider one.