Lakers Get Bad News on Coveted Trade Target Amid Surprising Development

The Los Angeles Lakers may have to wait for another opportunity to pursue one of their coveted trade targets.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones has seen his playing time plummet under new coach Jamahl Mosley, raising questions about his future. But the Pelicans aren’t signaling any willingness to move their defensive standout.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported Wednesday, Oct. 28, that New Orleans has maintained its reluctance to trade Jones despite his reduced role.

The update is discouraging for the Lakers, who have previously been linked to the former All-Defensive first-team selection.

Marc Stein Reveals Pelicans’ Herb Jones Trade Stance

Stein contacted a Pelicans official Wednesday as speculation intensified over Jones’ future.

“Just spoke to a Pelicans official who tells The Stein Line that the team has not indicated a willingness to trade Herb Jones,” Stein reported on X.

Stein added that New Orleans has maintained a high threshold for offers involving Jones and Trey Murphy III for months.

Jones is averaging a career-low 17.1 minutes through three games, coming off the bench in each appearance. He averaged 28.4 minutes last season while starting all 56 games he played.

Mosley acknowledged Tuesday that the situation needs attention.

“Finding more time for him is going to be a key priority for me,” Mosley said.

Mosley called Jones the “ultimate professional” and explained that his staff is evaluating lineup combinations over five-game stretches.

Lakers Face Major Obstacle in Potential Trade

Jones has been linked to the Lakers as a potential defensive upgrade alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

In December 2025, The Athletic’s Dan Woike reported that rival scouts and executives identified Jones as a player Los Angeles coveted.

However, even if New Orleans becomes willing to negotiate, the Lakers face another obstacle.

In The N.O. reported that the Pelicans have maintained an asking price near two first-round picks, with no team meeting that valuation.

Los Angeles currently lacks the draft capital to satisfy such demands.

The Lakers surrendered unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, along with swaps in 2028 and 2030, to acquire Walker Kessler from Utah during the offseason.

That leaves them without an outright first-round pick available to trade before the February deadline.

Their remaining draft assets include a potential 2032 first-round swap and several second-round selections.

The Lakers could gain additional flexibility around the 2027 NBA draft, but their existing obligations would continue to restrict their options.

Could Jones’ Declining Minutes Help the Lakers?

Jones’ reduced role could eventually change the equation.

In The N.O. reported that several teams are monitoring his situation, with some league observers believing his trade value could decline if his minutes remain limited.

That possibility could benefit the Lakers, who cannot currently match New Orleans’ reported asking price in first-round selections.

Jones earned All-Defensive first-team honors in 2024 and signed a three-year, $68 million contract extension in July 2025.

His ability to defend multiple positions would complement the Lakers’ offensive-minded backcourt.

However, Mosley’s comments suggest the Pelicans intend to give Jones a larger role rather than move him.

And Stein’s latest reporting reinforces that position.

Unless Jones’ limited minutes persist and New Orleans eventually lowers its demands, the Lakers may have little choice but to look elsewhere for defensive help.