Warriors Interested In Two Surprising Free Agent Options

The Golden State Warriors have been judged harshly by many NBA fans and media about the lackluster offseason failing to add new talent. Injury woes involving Stephen Curry missing a lot of time and Jimmy Butler suffering a torn ACL saw Golden State missing the playoffs last season. Fans are fearing similar results with Butler entering the season hurt and the roster remaining the same.

NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that two new names are being linked to the Warriors as realistic free agent options:

“Free agents who I’m told are drawing legitimate interest from Golden State for the Warriors’ open roster spots: Georges Niang and Brandon Williams.”

Both players are under the radar options for a team trying to find cheap end of the rotation additions. Niang represents a respected veteran who has played with quite a few stars throughout his NBA career. Joining a team with other leaders like Curry, Draymond Green, and Al Horford would make sense.

Williams had a solid season with the Dallas Mavericks last season to boost his value. The scoring ability of Williams could help a Golden State roster in need of more offense. Neither player seems too exciting on paper, but the team clearly needs at least one or two new pieces to freshen up the roster.

How Each Player Could Help Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are looking for diamonds in the rough to help the team on a cheap contract. Niang stands out more since he contributed to winning teams with the Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz, and Cleveland Cavaliers during his prime years.

An older age today sees Niang more limited, but he’ll only be asked to hit corner three-pointers and play good team basketball for Golden State. Niang would not be guaranteed a roster spot and would likely have to outplay younger talents to get in the rotation as a forward.

Williams is a talented point guard who would be tasked with joining DeAnthony Melton in the reserve guards. Any injuries to Curry will see Williams getting more playing time as a young athletic talent. Last season saw Williams taking a big step forward by averaging 13 points per game in 22 minutes.

Neither Player Fixes Warriors Biggest Problems

Golden State needs help at the top of the roster since they lack a true co-star to Curry. LeBron James was the only player named as a strong offseason target for the Warriors, but he ultimately turned them down.

Butler will be asked to play at an All-Star level coming back from a scary injury and is tasked with this as an older age. Golden State retained respected veterans like Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, but neither man is anywhere near their former All-Star peaks.

Williams, Niang, and any other cheap free agent addition will not boost the Warriors’ chances of success. Golden State could take the chance on a former great like DeMar DeRozan or Bradley Beal, but no rumors have linked them to these names. The path towards success next season remains difficult for the Warriors.