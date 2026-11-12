Warriors Have Former Top-10 Pick High on Trade Wish List Amid Porzingis Uncertainty: Insider

The Golden State Warriors have been searching for frontcourt help since Kristaps Porzingis stepped away from basketball. One name continues to surface near the top of their list.

Chicago Bulls center Jalen Smith remains a player Golden State is seriously considering, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

During Thursday’s edition of “Deals and Dunks” on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Fischer reiterated that the Warriors have contacted Chicago about the 26-year-old big man.

He also offered a stronger indication of Golden State’s interest.

“That’s someone that I think is high on Golden State’s list,” Fischer said.

The comments suggest Smith remains an appealing option for the Warriors as they explore ways to strengthen their roster around Stephen Curry.

Jake Fischer Names Jalen Smith as Golden State’s Trade Target

Fischer identified Smith’s age, contract and offensive versatility as reasons Golden State views him favorably.

“Golden State has called about someone like Jalen Smith in Chicago,” Fischer said.

Smith is playing the final season of a three-year, $27 million contract. He earns approximately $9.4 million this season and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

For the Warriors, that represents a relatively modest financial commitment compared with other available centers.

Fischer also highlighted Smith’s ability to stretch the floor.

“A big man who can stretch the floor, who also could potentially be a longer-term fit because he’s just 26 years old,” he said.

The former No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft is averaging 11.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks through nine games this season.

He is shooting 49.4% from the field, although his 29.5% accuracy from the 3-point range remains below his career standard.

Smith demonstrated his defensive value against Philadelphia on Nov. 8, recording 17 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

His combination of size, rebounding and perimeter shooting could give coach Steve Kerr another option at center.

However, acquiring him would require cooperation from Chicago.

Bulls Could Complicate Warriors’ Pursuit of Jalen Smith

Despite Chicago’s difficult start, Fischer cautioned against assuming the Bulls are eager to trade Smith.

The team has won just once, but its position in the standings does not necessarily mean it will immediately begin selling players.

Earlier reporting from ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel indicated Chicago was reluctant to move Smith without draft compensation.

The Bulls reportedly prefer evaluating their options closer to the trade deadline.

Golden State’s interest comes as Porzingis remains away from the team because of ongoing health concerns.

The Warriors have explored trading the veteran center, whose contract carries a $20 million salary this season.

Smith could provide a more affordable replacement while preserving flexibility beyond the current campaign.

Golden State has also been linked to Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner, although Fischer previously reported that the Warriors were reluctant to take on his longer-term contract.

Smith presents a different proposition: a younger player on an expiring deal who could help immediately.

Curry’s newly diagnosed oblique abdominal tear has added urgency to Golden State’s effort to keep its season on track.

Still, Fischer’s latest comments establish Smith as a preferred target, not an imminent acquisition.

Whether the Warriors can persuade Chicago to part with him remains another question.