Warriors Get Significant Jimmy Butler Injury Update, New Target Return Date

The Golden State Warriors could get Jimmy Butler III back on the court as early as Christmas Day.

According to The San Francisco Standard’s Danny Emerman, Butler, who suffered a torn ACL on January 19, 2026, is determined to rejoin his Warriors teammates early in the season, contrary to earlier reports that he could be out until the All-Star break.

“It could be really interesting to see how he comes back from that knee injury. I’ve heard that he’s targeting, as early as Christmas, who knows how his rehab turns out,” Emerman said on 95.7’s “The Game” on Tuesday.

The Warriors, the most valuable franchise in the NBA, have played a game on Christmas Day every year since 2013. As such, it should not shock anyone if they’re playing a game on Dec. 25 again, even after missing out on LeBron James.

Jimmy Butler Injury Update

The Warriors insider noted that Butler’s health could alter the franchise’s strategy at the midway point of the season, when they could be looking to swing for a big trade.

“That is something that’s obviously subject to change,” he said. “If he comes back and he looks awesome, the Warriors might not want to trade him. They really love Jimmy Butler. And from what I’ve been told behind the scenes, they’ve constantly reassured him and his camp that they don’t want to trade him, that they’re committed to him.”

The Warriors will have up to four tradeable first-round picks (including 2027) at the midway point of the season, most of which they could try to package for a star, much like they did last year when they pursued Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, they may need to include Butler’s expiring $56.8M salary to get a big deal done.

Jimmy Butler Return Date

If Butler does return by Christmas Day, it would be a huge shot in the arm to a Warriors franchise also dealing with an injury to Moses Moody. The latter was expected to miss nine to 12 months of action after suffering a ruptured left patellar tendon in March.

Butler told ESPN’s Anthony Slater last month that he’s progressing well in his rehab and expects to be a “top player” when he gets back to the court.

“I’m right back to who I’ve always been,” Butler had said.

“Probably better, if we were to really talk about it. I know I’m still going to be a top player whenever I get back. I have a couple good years left in me, and we’re going to ride it until the wheels fall off.”

For what it’s worth, the Warriors have reportedly made assurances to Butler that they won’t trade him, which is why they bowed out of their pursuit of Anthony Davis. However, those promises may mean nothing if a difference-making player becomes available ahead of the trade deadline, and the Warriors swing for the fences again.